In episode 182 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, sponsored by FMBs Therapy Systems, Olympic dressage team gold medallist Laura Tomlinson talks to our dressage editor Oscar Williams about her up and coming horses, the changes to the grand prix dressage tests in 2027 and juggling motherhood with riding at top level.

In this episode, Laura kicks off by talking about her rising star eight-year-old Ostmarks Digal, who won the Fairfax Saddles PSG gold and the D&H gold inter I at the LeMieux nationals, followed by the Future Elite dressage title at HOYS.

“He’s enjoying all the perks of being part of my team now – all the faffing and being spoilt that comes with that” Laura Tomlinson on Ostmarks Digal

To hear Laura’s thoughts on the rest of her current string of horses, judges’ scoring, the upcoming changes to the FEI grand prix dressage tests for 2027, and much more, listen to the latest episode of the podcast.

Want to listen to more podcasts?

Every episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

Whatever your preferred discipline, there is so much to enjoy listening to in our podcasts. We love to hear your feedback on any of our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows, interviews with top riders and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website