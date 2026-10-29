The Horse & Hound Podcast 182 with Laura Tomlinson: ‘He’s giving me all the right vibes for future success’
Oscar Williams caught up with Laura Tomlinson after her recent success at the nationals and HOYS, this podcast episode sponsored by FMBs Therapy Systems
In episode 182 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, sponsored by FMBs Therapy Systems, Olympic dressage team gold medallist Laura Tomlinson talks to our dressage editor Oscar Williams about her up and coming horses, the changes to the grand prix dressage tests in 2027 and juggling motherhood with riding at top level.
In this episode, Laura kicks off by talking about her rising star eight-year-old Ostmarks Digal, who won the Fairfax Saddles PSG gold and the D&H gold inter I at the LeMieux nationals, followed by the Future Elite dressage title at HOYS.
To hear Laura’s thoughts on the rest of her current string of horses, judges’ scoring, the upcoming changes to the FEI grand prix dressage tests for 2027, and much more, listen to the latest episode of the podcast.
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Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.