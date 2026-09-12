‘Everything I’d want to feel in a future superstar’: meet Laura Tomlinson’s exciting new ride

Laura Tomlinson has swept two titles at the National Dressage Championships on eight-year-old Ostmarks Digal – and she’s not the only one convinced he’s one to watch

Oscar Williams&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Laura Tomlinson rides Ostmarks Digal during the prize-giving at the LeMieux National Dressage Championships.
Laura Tomlinson and Ostmarks Digal at the 2026 LeMieux National Dressage Championships
(Image credit: Kevin Sparrow)

Laura Tomlinson won two titles at the 2026 LeMieux National Dressage Championships this week – the Fairfax Saddles PSG gold and the D&H gold inter I – on her latest star, Ostmarks Digal (Grand Galaxy x De Noir), an eight-year-old gelding who’s arrived on the domestic scene in some style.

Digal has been with Laura since December, coming over from the same German yard as her former top ride, Rose of Bavaria, who retired in 2024. “The first couple of times I rode him at a show, I wasn’t overly impressed – he was quite challenging to get on,” Laura admits.

“He was a bit fidgety here, too. But the more we get to know him, the easier he is – he’s known at home as Smeagol sometimes when he’s being naughty. But he knows his job, and he enjoys it.”

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).