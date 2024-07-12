‘She’s such a friend’: top British mare retired and in foal





Laura Tomlinson’s international dressage grand prix-winning mare Rose Of Bavaria has retired from competition and is in foal to exciting young stallion Viva Gold.

The 14-year-old mare, known as Betty, has had soundness issues in the past. Laura was keen for her to have a foal while she is feeling sound and well.

“I do miss working with her, because she was probably one of the best and most fun horses to train with that I’ve ever had, and she’s such a friend,” Laura told H&H.

“She goes out with our little Shetland at night – she’s still at my yard in the day at the moment. Soon she will move over to my mum’s to the herd of broodmares, but the moment, she’s still with me.

“I think it’s going to hit home most of all when she actually moves over to my mum’s, as at the moment, I see her every day, and she chats to me every day – she’s a very chatty horse.”

Rose Of Bavaria (by Bordeau, out of a Florestan mare) was bred by Rainer and Heidi Heuschmann in Bavaria. She competed to small tour in Germany with Rudolf Wildmann, before the Bechtolsheimer family bought her in 2018.

Laura and “Betty” enjoyed top results on the international stage. The mare had 15 months away from competition in 2021/22, while Laura had time out to have her youngest son, Tommy, and Betty required surgery for a joint issue.

They made a winning comeback in November 2022 and scored international placings during the 2023 season, culminating with a team podium finish in the Aachen’s Nations Cup last year.

Viva Gold is by Vivaldi, and a grandson, on his dam’s side, of Isabell Werth’s great medal-winning campaigner Weihegold OLD.

