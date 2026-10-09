‘I always seem to end up with massive horses’: over 18hh eight-year-old won over all three judges to take the HOYS Future Elite dressage title

Olympic gold medallist Laura Tomlinson won the Dressage Future Elite Championship at HOYS for the second time in three years, on Ostmarks Digal, who came from the same German yard as her former top ride, Rose Of Bavaria

Oscar Williams&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Laura Tomlinson, wearing a winner’s sash, raises an arm in celebration on Ostmarks Digal, who wears a purple rug and rosette, in the HOYS arena
Laura Tomlinson and Ostmarks Digal celebrate winning the Dressage Future Elite Championship at HOYS
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Laura Tomlinson won the Dressage Future Elite Championship at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for the second time in three years on Thursday evening, this time with eight-year-old gelding Ostmarks Digal (Grand Galaxy x De Noir).

The Olympic gold medallist, who took the title in 2024 on the homebred Forest Hill, scored 77.79% for her inter I freestyle in the Andrews Bowen International Arena. All three judges placed the pair first, and they finished almost two percentage points clear of Gareth Hughes and Morricone III (75.92%), with Dannie Morgan and Fever Tree third (73.58%).

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).