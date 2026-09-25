Multiple medal-winning event rider Laura Collett and experienced judge and breeder Edwin Prosser will judge the supreme horse and pony championships at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2026.

HOYS organiser Grandstand Media announced this week that the pair will “have the honour of selecting this year’s supreme champions from some of the finest horses and ponies in the country”, on the final night of the show (11 October).

European champion Laura, who also won world team gold and individual bronze this year, won the supreme pony title at HOYS in 2003 with Welsh section A Penwayne Ryan.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

“Horse of the Year Show holds very special memories for me,” she said. “Winning the supreme pony championship when I was just 13 was an incredible moment and one I’ll never forget.

HOYS supreme judges 2026: ‘A tremendous honour’

“I know how much it means to qualify for HOYS and to stand in that arena on the final evening. To return all these years later as a supreme championship judge is a real honour, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Edwin, of Mintfield Stud, is a highly experienced judge of Welsh ponies and cobs.

“It is a great honour to be invited to judge the supreme horse and pony championship at Horse of the Year Show,” he said. “I have very fond memories of judging the Price family supreme in-hand championship in 2022, so to be asked to return four years later to judge the supreme is a tremendous honour.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It means a great deal to me and everyone at Mintfield Stud, and I’m very much looking forward to being part of such a prestigious championship.”

● To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website