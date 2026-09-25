‘A real honour’: Olympic gold medallist returns to HOYS to judge supreme champions

The HOYS supreme judges 2026 have been confirmed and both said they are delighted by the honour

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Jayne Ross rides KBF Lucia, 2025 HOYS supreme horse
2025 HOYS supreme horse KBF Lucia and Jayne Ross
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Multiple medal-winning event rider Laura Collett and experienced judge and breeder Edwin Prosser will judge the supreme horse and pony championships at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2026.

HOYS organiser Grandstand Media announced this week that the pair will “have the honour of selecting this year’s supreme champions from some of the finest horses and ponies in the country”, on the final night of the show (11 October).

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.