‘I would rather see simple perfection than complex chaos,’ says HOYS judge Graham Dunkley

Graham Dunkley reveals his preferences as a judge and his greatest pet hates ahead of HOYS

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Graham Dunkley is wearing a bowler hat and suit while assessing the coloured horses at HOYS in 2019
Graham has judged at HOYS twice previously
(Image credit: Benjamin Clark Photography)

Graham Dunkley is one of the judges who has the enviable task of judging at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

This year, what each judge is assessing will be revealed just the night before the class. Trialled in 2024, this format is back by popular demand. So, while we won't know what Lancashire-based Graham is judging for the time being, we can learn a little more about him, his background in showing, and what she will be looking for in the ring.

Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.