‘There’s only one scale of marks for me’: Clive Halsall on judging at the upcoming Dressage World Championships

Britain’s representative on the dressage judging panel in Aachen explains how he’s been preparing for the World Championships and why there’s an extra layer of pressure this time

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Published In Features 4 min read
Clive Halsall at the Herning Dressage World Championships, with colourful model horses in the background
(Image credit: Eurodressage)

Top British judge Clive Halsall tells H&H what he’s been doing to prepare for the Dressage World Championships, what he finds hardest about judging and how he’s looking forward to every minute.

In the words of Clive Halsall

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).