‘It’s been a few weeks and I’ve been licking my wounds,’ admits Laura Tomlinson after the nationals

Laura Tomlinson reflects on her mixed performances at Somerford Park and what she’d like to see more of in dressage judging

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Laura Tomlinson rides Ostmarks Digal at the 2026 LeMieux National Dressage Championships
Laura Tomlinson was pleased with her upcoming eight-year-old Ostmarks Digal at the nationals, but some of her other rides did not live up to her high hopes
(Image credit: Kevin Sparrow)

It has been a few weeks since the LeMieux National Dressage Championships at Somerford Park but I am still licking my wounds! Having had the most incredible start with a win in the prix st georges and inter I, I hit the ground with a serious bump in the grand prix when my high hopes were drowned in the deluge.

Warming up Full Moon II (Moony), I wasn’t too worried as we have all dealt with riding in English downpours. The unexpected aspect was that as I was trotting around the arena before starting, the spectators from the uncovered stands rushed to the covered stands and the judges flicked their headlights and wipers on.

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Laura Tomlinson
Laura Tomlinson
H&H columnist