In episode 181 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, top British equestrian Gemma Stevens talks to our eventing editor Pippa Roome about winning Defender Burghley Horse Trials, how it feels to have achieved one of her major career goals and what’s next.

In this episode, Gemma reflects on the incredible journey she's been on with Chilli Knight, from an unassuming young horse “who used to cock his jaw and run out all the time” to winning her first “big B”.

“You would never, ever, ever, ever have picked him out to be a five-star winner” Gemma Stevens on Chilli Knight as a young horse

To hear more about the role Chris and Lisa Stone have played in Gemma’s career, what she's learnt from other key horses such as her brilliant cross-country specialist Arctic Soul and whether winning a “big B” has changed her ambitions for the future, listen to the podcast.

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