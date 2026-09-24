The Horse & Hound Podcast 181 with Gemma Stevens: ‘Winning Burghley has changed my life, but I still have huge ambitions’

We caught up with Gemma Stevens after her impressive win at Defender Burghley

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Gemma Stevens punches the air as she takes her lap of honour on chestnut horse with a white blaze Chilli Knight after her winning showjumping round at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Gemma Stevens expresses her delight after her winning showjumping round at Burghley 2026
(Image credit: Nico Morgan)

In episode 181 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, top British equestrian Gemma Stevens talks to our eventing editor Pippa Roome about winning Defender Burghley Horse Trials, how it feels to have achieved one of her major career goals and what’s next.

Carol Phillips
Carol Phillips
Website editor

Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.