‘It will show which horses truly have their basics in place’: what the grand prix dressage changes really ask of competitors

Stretch on a long rein in trot has been added to the grand prix, as part of a swathe of changes to FEI dressage tests

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Image shows the back of a judges hut, and an unidentifiable chestnut horse and rider doing a dressage test
(Image credit: Future/Lucy Merrell)

Horses will have to stretch on a long rein in trot in the grand prix test for the first time as part of a swathe of changes to international dressage tests.

The new FEI tests will come into effect on 1 January – during the World Cup season and the same day minimum eligibility requirements for the LA28 Olympics open.

The rejigged grand prix features a 20m trot stretch circle towards the latter stages of the test. Competitors have the right canter pirouette, followed by a transition to collected trot, then the stretch circle, before going into extended trot.

“The stretch will show, very quickly, which horses truly have their basics in place – and it makes the grand prix a more complete test of each combination,” said H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams.

“Giving it a coefficient of two gives it some weight; it will be quite expensive for a rider to simply throw the reins forward and accept their losses. If the basics aren’t there, expect to see curling necks or heads dropping suddenly rather than gradually.

“That said, I don’t think it will win or lose many grands prix. I’d have liked to see one of the piaffes lose its coefficient to shift more weight towards the stretch. Its position near the end of the test, when horses are more settled, also helps riders – it would have been interesting to see its impact in the opening movements.”

Oscar said that overall, this is “a positive step”, adding: “I hope this willingness to revise the tests continues, with more regular, ongoing updates to both the tests and the rules.”

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.