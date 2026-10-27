Horses will have to stretch on a long rein in trot in the grand prix test for the first time as part of a swathe of changes to international dressage tests.

The new FEI tests will come into effect on 1 January – during the World Cup season and the same day minimum eligibility requirements for the LA28 Olympics open.



The rejigged grand prix features a 20m trot stretch circle towards the latter stages of the test. Competitors have the right canter pirouette, followed by a transition to collected trot, then the stretch circle, before going into extended trot.



“The stretch will show, very quickly, which horses truly have their basics in place – and it makes the grand prix a more complete test of each combination,” said H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams.



“Giving it a coefficient of two gives it some weight; it will be quite expensive for a rider to simply throw the reins forward and accept their losses. If the basics aren’t there, expect to see curling necks or heads dropping suddenly rather than gradually.



“That said, I don’t think it will win or lose many grands prix. I’d have liked to see one of the piaffes lose its coefficient to shift more weight towards the stretch. Its position near the end of the test, when horses are more settled, also helps riders – it would have been interesting to see its impact in the opening movements.”



Oscar said that overall, this is “a positive step”, adding: “I hope this willingness to revise the tests continues, with more regular, ongoing updates to both the tests and the rules.”

H&H columnist and grand prix rider Anna Ross said it is a “horse-friendly” addition and that everyone should be able to ride a stretch circle – but having it between movements that require “bursts of power" means it should not be underestimated.



“It’s something we would all do probably at the end of a work session, so that in itself is not hugely revolutionary,” she told H&H.



“But what I think is really misunderstood is that to ride grand prix dressage, the most difficult thing is definitely not riding all the exercises. It's having the horse sharp enough to do the piaffe and passage, then to be totally relaxed in the walk, hot enough again to do the piaffe and passage, without blowing his mind when you go into canter.



“The really difficult bit isn't riding the movements, but having the horse on the aids enough that you can create those different states of mind in the horse. So what this really is, is another test of whether the horse is truly on the aids.”



She added: “I actually think it's quite difficult, not because a trot stretchy circle is difficult. But because it's another test of whether you can put your horse in total relaxation, then pick them up again and have them ready and waiting to do the next thing.



“It's a mental test, I would say, of understanding between the horse and the rider more than anything else.”



She said that it is positive in terms of training at home, as it will remind riders to give their horses breaks – and if they are not already doing so, they will practise it as they would any other movement in the test.



Monica Theodorescu, deputy chair of the FEI dressage committee, made a similar point at the Sports Forum in the spring, when H&H first reported that these changes were being discussed (news, 16 April).



“From the training side, if the movement is in the test, it will be practised, and if it’s practised, it’s for the wellbeing of the horses,” she said at the time.



The grand prix special has also been tweaked to include a give-and-retake exercise in canter. Stretching and give-and-retake exercises are also included at almost every level below grand prix, from children up to small tour.

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For more details on the changes to tests at all levels, visit: horseandhound.co.uk/equestrian-sports/dressage/new-grand-prix-test-2027

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