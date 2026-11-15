Collective marks to be voted in in international dressage – as uniform blood rules look to be shelved

The final draft of this year’s FEI rule change proposals has been published

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Pictured a dressage horse wearing a double bridle.
(Image credit: Emma Herrod)

Stakeholders will vote on whether to remove collective marks in international dressage – as uniform blood rules across disciplines look to be off the table.

The final draft of this year’s FEI rule change proposals has been published, ahead of voting at the General Assembly (2–5 December). Dressage is undergoing a full review for 2027 and one proposal that generated much discussion is around collective marks.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.