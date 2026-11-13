Five-star eventing series suggested to boost starters, while calls to soften U25 World Championships resisted

The FEI eventing committee said it had considered lower athlete participation at some CCI5* events

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Ros Canter jumping a cross-country fence in front of Badminton House at Badminton Horse Trials
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The FEI eventing committee has held discussions around the creation of a five-star series – but nothing has been confirmed.

Ahead of the General Assembly next month the FEI has published its eventing committee’s report reviewing the last 12 months.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.