The FEI eventing committee has held discussions around the creation of a five-star series – but nothing has been confirmed.

Ahead of the General Assembly next month the FEI has published its eventing committee’s report reviewing the last 12 months.

Among the topics was participation at five-star events, which has been a major talking point in the sport. Burghley 2025 had 52 starters – this year’s Badminton had 61– the lowest number of starters at both events for 20 years. This year’s Burghley decreased further to 48, although the Aachen World Championships took place just weeks before, where combinations such as Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo were on team duty.

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The FEI eventing committee said it had “considered lower athlete participation at some CCI5* events alongside reports of strong or increased spectator attendance”.

“Discussions with organisers and the FEI commercial department explored the potential for a CCI5* series, supported by shared event data and further work on sporting and commercial feasibility,” said a committee spokesperson, but added that “no new series was confirmed”.

In May H&H reported Irish Olympic rider Sam Watson’s concerns that eventing has developed a “commercial horse” suited to championships. He proposed a five-star pathway; incorporating steeplechase into some two- or three-star long events immediately after cross-country as a test of “whether horses have the gallop needed later in their careers”.

At the time the FEI eventing director Molly Day told H&H participation numbers were being monitored – but were “not a cause for alarm” and that progression to five-star is something the FEI “continuously reviews”.

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In October, H&H columnist Andrew Nicholson suggested that Badminton and Burghley hold a CCI3*-L for eight-year-old horses.

“If numbers of CCI5* starters drop, it would add something exciting to cross-country day for the spectators, without affecting those numbers further in the way that a CCI4*-S might. You could take a limited number of horses – those with the most international points – and give them a real introduction to big crowds,” he said.

“A class like that at Badminton would be a first CCI3*-L for some, with gentler terrain at the beginning of the season, and Burghley would give them a stronger test in September. It would be very interesting to see whether the Dubarry Burghley young event horse final winners came back to the CCI3*-L there, and on to the CCI5* in time.”

2026 rules revision

The final draft of the rules that will go the vote at at the General Assembly has been published. Eventing underwent a full review last year so changes this year are focused on “urgent repairs” or “correction of inconsistencies”. An FEI proposal that will be voted on is to add triple bar mid-rails to the list of fences that must have a frangible device fitted.

Two rules proposed in the first draft of changes will not go to the vote. The German and European Equestrian Federation had called for the under-25 World Championships cross-country course to be built on the “softer” side.

“The U25 World Championship in Millstreet was reviewed very positively and gave a real championship experience as well as a proper goal for the upcoming combinations,” said a German federation spokesperson.

“Nevertheless, the current CCI4-S level remains challenging for many nations. We would therefore prefer the championship to be held later in the season and after the senior championship, as this would allow a greater number of combinations to gain the necessary qualifications and experience. The format should remain 4* but slightly on the softer side.”

The EEF agreed that the current level is challenging and, alongside the Belgian federation, suggested a “hybrid format” of four-star level dressage and showjumping, but easier cross-country.

“The EEF strongly recommends further discussion around a format involving a stronger CCI3*-L level for the cross-country phase (as a hybrid format) or a CCI4* minus cross-country,” said an EEF spokesperson.

In feedback published on 6 November, the FEI eventing committee said the under-25 World Championship must run under the current system for at least a second year before any modifications are considered.

LA2028 eventing penalties

Another proposal that has been rejected by the FEI is an increase of the penalties for substitution during the Olympic cross-country phase. The US federation suggested this be changed from 20 to 35 – as the “minimal penalty creates a potential unintended consequence” and that from a horse welfare perspective countries might “push a horse to its limit” knowing there is an alternative option to finish a team. The German federation proposed an increase to 40.

In July the FEI eventing committee said it had considered the proposal and “discussed it in depth” – but did not support the change.

“It is felt that given that the flag penalty had already been reduced from 15 to nine points, it would already provide sufficient differences in scoring for LA2028,” said a committee spokesperson.

“The committee also felt that cases such as the Japanese federation winning a medal were positive for the sport.”