‘I’m mystified as to why riders haven’t got behind the chance to win £45,000,’ says Andrew Nicholson

Andrew Nicholson shares his thoughts on the racehorse-to-eventer challenge at Cornbury, cross-country riding at Blenheim and a grassroots event that impressed

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A chestnut event horse who was formerly a racehorse on his lap of honour wearing a navy blue winner’s rug with his female rider Bubby Upton in a red jacket with a black safety hat
Bubby Upton wins the big-money ex-racehorse class at Cornbury, having targeted this with Phoebe and Jeffrey Hobby’s Enhanced
(Image credit: CHHT/Peter Nixon)

Cornbury House Horse Trials is a very popular event and the organisers do a great job, but I was disappointed that riders don’t really seem to have got behind the Arena Racing Company racehorse-to-eventer challenge class.

The winner gets £45,000; with the exception of Defender Burghley Horse Trials and Mars Badminton Horse Trials, no other prize in this country comes near it. It’s not expensive to pick up a horse out of racing and not much effort to ride one more horse a day when that’s your job.

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Andrew Nicholson
Andrew Nicholson
H&H eventing columnist

New Zealand five-star event rider Andrew Nicholson has won Burghley five times and took top honours at Badminton in 2017. He has won two Olympic team bronze medals and a team silver and is currently cross-country coach to the Swiss eventing team.