Badminton winner Classic Moet’s daughter and four other young stars who caught our eye at Blenheim

A Classic Moet daughter and a half-sister to five-star winner Hooney D’Arville were among the promising rising stars in the eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S at Blenheim

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Jonelle Price (NZL) riding Faerie Good Golly in CCI4*- S during the 1st Horse Inspection of the Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials 16-20th September 2026
Jonelle Price and Faerie Good Golly, a rising star mare whose mother is Jonelle’s 2018 Badminton winner Classic Moet
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The young horse CCI4*-S “kingmaker” class at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials is always one of the highlights of the eventing calendar and this year’s batch of rising stars look set for a bright future.

The list of former champions from this eight- and nine-year-old class is bejewelled with five-star winners and medallists. London 52, Cooley Rosalent, Faerie Dianimo and Oslo are just a few of the winning graduates who have gone on to top-level success.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.