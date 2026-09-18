Discover the heart-warming story behind Ros Canter’s Blenheim ride

Two full siblings, bred from a much-loved former racehorse, are competing at Blenheim Horse Trials this week

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Ros Canter riding grey horse Armscote Explorer perform a dressage movement in a grass arena at Blenheim Horse Trials. In the background are white tents and sponsor branding.
Ros Canter and Armscote Explorer in the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses at Blenheim Horse Trials.
(Image credit: Hannah Cole Photography)

As Ros Canter entered the arena with Armscote Explorer in the GFS Saddles CCI4*-S young horse class at Blenheim, it marked a very special moment for the mare’s owner/breeders Kate Willis and Mel Pritchard.

Kate and Mel have only ever bred two horses – both out of former racehorse Winsome Wendy – and both are competing at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials this week. The grey nine-year-old Armscote Explorer, who is making her Blenheim debut, and her full brother, Ditchford Explorer, who is ridden by Ben Way and competing in the Agria CCI4*-L.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.