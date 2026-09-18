Discover the heart-warming story behind Ros Canter’s Blenheim ride

As Ros Canter entered the arena with Armscote Explorer in the GFS Saddles CCI4*-S young horse class at Blenheim, it marked a very special moment for the mare’s owner/breeders Kate Willis and Mel Pritchard.

Kate and Mel have only ever bred two horses – both out of former racehorse Winsome Wendy – and both are competing at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials this week. The grey nine-year-old Armscote Explorer, who is making her Blenheim debut, and her full brother, Ditchford Explorer, who is ridden by Ben Way and competing in the Agria CCI4*-L.

“We’re over the moon, it feels very surreal,” Mel told H&H. “It’s quite a family affair because I bought the mum from my father-in-law Peter Pritchard, who is a racehorse trainer. She wasn’t the best racehorse, but she was an amazing eventer, and then we bred these two from her, and they’ve both just turned out to be wonderful.

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“We’re so grateful, happy and lucky.”

Both horses, who are stabled next to each other this week, are in touch with the sharp end of the leaderboard in their respective classes. Ben and Ditchford Explorer scored 34.9 – some nine penalties off provisional leaders Oliver Barrett and Sandhills Briar (25.6). Ros and Armscote Explorer earned a mark of 30.7, to hold provisional 15th place at Friday lunchtime, less than a pole away from current leaders Bubby Upton and Auckland 7 (26.9).

“I had the dam in the yard to sell and I loved her so much that I kept her,” said Mel. “I evented her at very low level, then a friend of mine competed her a little.”

When they decided to breed from her, Ben and another friend suggested that Cevin Z could be a good choice, as his strengths could complement Winsome Wendy’s thoroughbred qualities.

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“Their mum was really laid back. We’ve always said that ’Billy’ (Ditchford Explorer) was a bit like a Labrador; he would follow me around fields and pick up buckets! Both of them are very laid back, and they’ve always been like that, and very friendly,” said Mel.

“Shane Borland broke them both in and said they were so easy, and they’ve always been the kindest, loveliest horses to have.”

Sarah Way, who rode the distinctive five-star horse Dassett Cooley Dun for Mel and Kate, initially competed both siblings. When she stopped eventing, Ben took over the reins of one and the other went to Ros.

Ros added: “She’s a sweet, sweet-natured horse. The owners are fantastic and we are just thoroughly enjoying her.

“I’m delighted with her, she’s got a fantastic brain.”

Ros added that the mare’s changes are there, but not on a straight line yet, which is one of the particularly tricky questions in this four-star test.

“She did her first CCI4*-S at Scone and I practised them on a straight line the week of that, and lost them completely. So I’ve just been rebuilding a little bit,” said Ros. “I haven’t done any on a straight line until today, as I just thought that she’s just not quite there yet. But she got one really well, and just did a really level test, which is what she’s very good at.”