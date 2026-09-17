Blenheim’s busiest rider Tom McEwen holds his pathfinding lead with rising star

Tom McEwen heads Thursday’s dressage leaderboard in the young horse CCI4*-S at Blenheim Horse Trials, while Australia is still out in front in the CCI4*-L

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Tom McEwen &amp; Brookfield Danny De MuzeGFS Saddles CCI4*S 8&amp;9yoBlenheim Palace International Horse TrialsSeptember 2026© Copyright Hannah Cole Photography. All rights reserved.
Tom McEwen and Brookfield Danny De Muze took an early dressage lead in the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses.
(Image credit: Hannah Cole)

Tom McEwen held the lead he set at 9am this morning in the GFS Saddles CCI4*-S young horse championship with Brookfield Danny De Muze to end the opening day of dressage in the top spot at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials.

The eight-year-old, by I’m Special De Muze, won the seven-year-old world champion title in Le Lion last year and comes to Blenheim following a run of excellent 2026 form. He has jumped double clear in all nine starts this season and is rarely the wrong side 30 in the dressage.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.