Five-star winners re-route from World Championships to lead Blenheim Horse Trials dressage

Reigning Adelaide CCI5* champions Oliver Barrett and Sandhills Briar head the provisional Blenheim Horse Trials dressage standings in the CCI4*-L

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Oliver Barratt and Sandhills Briar, a rider in a blue tailcoat on a bay horse, trotting in the grass Blenheim Horse Trials dressage arena
Oliver Barratt and Sandhills Briar lead at the lunch break on the first day of CCI4*-L dressage at Blenheim
(Image credit: Hannah Cole)

Adelaide winners Oliver Barrett and Sandhills Briar lead the Agria Blenheim Horse Trials dressage standings at Thursday’s CCI4*-L lunchbreak, after rerouting from the eventing World Championships in Aachen.

Oliver, 22, and the 10-year-old, who is owned and bred by Oliver’s family, scored a huge new international personal best of 25.6 and soared to the top of the leaderboard shortly before lunch on the opening day of dressage at Blenheim.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.