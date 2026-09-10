Five-star horses, 2026 world medallists and former winners head up the Agria Blenheim Horse Trials entries for next week’s event (17-20 September).

Tom McEwen’s experienced five-star ride Brookfield Quality leads the entries for the CCI4*-L, which has 74 listed to start plus an eight-strong wait list.

Tom also has Isa and The Fieldmaster in the class and his eventing World Championship team-mates Laura Collett and Gemma Stevens bring forward the promising Balancero and Chilli’s Jester respectively. Chilli’s Jester is a 10-year-old full brother to Chilli Knight, who won Defender Burghley Horse Trials last week with Gemma.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Up-and-coming stars are well represented in the class. Multi-medalled youth rider Isabelle Cook brings forward Cymoon “F” Z, with whom she was seventh in the CCI4*-S at Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event in the spring and second at Millstreet CCI4*-L in July.

Tom Bird will ride Lenny, the nine-year-old mare with whom he helped Britain to team gold at the inaugural under-25 World Championships at Millstreet, in her first CCI4*-S and US rider Olivia Dutton will make her Blenheim debut on her under-25 world individual bronze medallist Jewelent.

Others to keep an eye on include Jesse Campbell and Speedwell, who were among the New Zealand reserves for the worlds, 2024 Blenheim runners-up Daisy Berkeley and Diese Du Figuier and Sam Ecroyd with Blomfield Manuscript, who was third in the CCI4*-S at Bramham Horse Trials but was let down by his showjumping at Millstreet CCI4*-L.

Felicity Collins and RSH Contend Or are also ones to watch, having finished in the top seven in this class twice.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Felicity Collins and RSH Contend Or take fourth in the CCI4*-L at Blenheim 2022 (Image credit: Benjamin Clark)

Zara Tindall is among the former Blenheim winners riding, with Classicals Euro Star in this class, and she is on good form after her recent British open win with Class Affair.

The CCI4*-L wait-list includes three horses their riders hope to re-route after they failed to finish at Burghley – John The Bull (Ireland’s Susie Berry), Jaeger Master (Alex Bragg) and Santoro (Australia’s Samuel Jeffree).

Blenheim Horse Trials entries: CCI4*-S

A bumper 108 horses have been accepted to start in the GFS Saddles eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S.

Two horses who have won at the young horse World Championships in Le Lion d’Angers will start among the favourites – last year’s seven-year-old winner Brookfield Danny De Muze for Tom McEwen, who also rides Shannondale Arnold, and the 2023 six-year-old champion Barrington Alice, under Izzy Taylor.

Izzy’s horses had a delayed start to the season because she broke her leg badly in March, but have returned on good form. Izzy also pilots Barrington Boy in this class, an eight-year-old who was national six-year-old champion two years ago and who recently won the CCI3*-L at Scone.

Ros Canter has a ride in this class in Armscote Explorer and Laura Collett will bring forward Romany Cricket, bred by her co-owner Nana Dalton, who rode his dam Romany Piper at Blenheim.

All four members of Britain’s gold medal-winning team ride in this class; Gemma Stevens is entered with Chilli Morning clone Chilli Morning IV, who was eighth in the class last year.

Cushlas Indigo will also be one to watch – he was British intermediate champion last year and is ridden by recent Burghley runner-up Katie Magee.

There are 14 nations represented in the Blenheim Horse Trials entries, and the new team competition, The Blenheim Challenge, adds interest.

Blenheim also has a new cross-country course-designer this year in Canadian Jay Hambly.