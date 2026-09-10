World medallists, a clone and the Burghley winner’s brother among Blenheim entries

Britain’s four gold medallists from the recent World Championships are all named in the Blenheim Horse Trials entries, among nearly 200 pairs across the two classes

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Gemma Stevens, a rider in a purple top and white hat cover, rides chestnut horse Chilli’s Jester at Bramham Horse Trials 2026
Gemma Stevens and Chilli’s Jester, who will start in the CCI4*-L at Blenheim, competing in the CCI4*-S at Bramham in June
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Five-star horses, 2026 world medallists and former winners head up the Agria Blenheim Horse Trials entries for next week’s event (17-20 September).

Tom McEwen’s experienced five-star ride Brookfield Quality leads the entries for the CCI4*-L, which has 74 listed to start plus an eight-strong wait list.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.