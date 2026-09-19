Olympic medallist Tom McEwen springs back to the top at Blenheim Horse Trials with exceptional young talent

Tom McEwen and Brookfield Danny De Muze lead the young horse CCI4*-S for much of the dressage – and are back on top at Blenheim Horse Trials following a picture-perfect showjumping round

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Tom McEwen (GBR) riding Brookfield Danny De Muze in CCI4*- S during the showjumping phase of the Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials 16-20th September 2026
Tom McEwen and Brookfield Danny De Muze in the young horse CCI4*-S showjumping at Blenheim Horse Trials today (19 September).
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tom McEwen and Brookfield Danny De Muze are back in pole position in the GFS Saddles CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses after a text-book clear showjumping round at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials today (19 September).

The pathfinding pair were first into the arena before 8am this morning and have regained the lead they held for much of the dressage.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.