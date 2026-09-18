New leader heads Blenheim’s kingmaker class: ‘I’m not used to these scores – I’ve been running after them all my life!’

Astier Nicolas and Hitchqote Du Coudray head the dressage standings in the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses at Blenheim Horse Trials

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212 Astier Nicolas (FRA) &amp; Hitchqote du Coudray GFS Saddles CCI4*S 8&amp;9yo Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials September 2026 © Copyright Hannah Cole Photography. All rights reserved.
Astier Nicolas and Hitchqote du Coudray, pictured in the dressage at Blenheim Horse Trials today (18 September).
(Image credit: Hannah Cole Photography)

French Olympic medallist Astier Nicolas and Hitchqote Du Coudray collected a perfect 10 as they soared to the top of the dressage standings in the GFS Saddles CCI4*-S young horse championship at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials.

Astier and the nine-year-old, known as “Alfred” by his friends as a nod to the play on spelling on Hitchcock that inspired his official name, were among the last to go in this huge kingmaker class.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.