Nervous moment as one horse held at first Blenheim Horse Trials trot-up

One horse was held and all were ultimately accepted at the Agria Blenheim Horse Trials first trot-up today (Wednesday, 16 September).

John The Bull, ridden by Ireland’s Susie Berry and owned by Helen Caton, was sent to the holding box. The 15-year-old gelding, who was third in this CCI4*-L class in 2021 and has competed at five-star with Susie, was given the nod of approval when re-presented before the ground jury of Nikki Herbert (president), Judy Hancock and James Rooney, and vet Caroline George.

Horses looked fit and, on the whole, relaxed in the balmy September sunshine at the first Blenheim Horse Trials trot-up, sponsored by British Horse Feeds – summer has not slipped through Britain’s fingers quite yet.

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George Bartlett’s ride, Lukas, a 15-year-old gelding who is owned by Sir John Peace, Victoria Peace and Charlotte Cole, was asked to trot again after breaking into canter, and waved through on his second run.

John Wesmore’s ride Oughterard Quality, owned by Michael Westmore, enjoyed a good snort, while Alice Casburn’s exciting nine-year-old mare LSS Ile De Re, owned by Sally Witte and Alice’s mother Caroline, held it together during the trot up itself – before heading back to the stables with a spicy flourish.

Beautiful tailoring was a key theme on the fashion side. Structured jackets, paired with smart trousers, featured heavily, from elegant trench coats, to well-cut blazers, and stylish waistcoats in a wide range of styles and fabrics.

HiHo Silver awarded prizes for the best-dressed – Susie won the ladies’ prize for her embroidered jacket, paired with silver cowboy boots. Jack Pinkney won the men’s award for his three-piece checked suit. He rides Monbeg Stone Town in the CCI4*-L, a nine-year-old who he owns with Duchess Chica Norfolk and Lady Catherine Carleton-Smith.

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Elsewhere there was a sprinkling of smart summery co-ords, such as Katey Cuthbertson’s pale pink patterned blazer with matching shorts, and flowing dresses – including the ballet pink dress and matching hair bow worn by Canada’s Shelby Brost.

All 77 horses presented will go forward to the dressage, which starts at around 10am tomorrow (Thursday) in the Palace Arena in front of the house. The CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses starts around an hour earlier, also in the Palace Arena.

Times, when available, will be posted on the official website