Nervous moment as one horse held at first Blenheim Horse Trials trot-up

A total of 77 horses were presented at the first Agria Blenheim horse inspection with just one sent to the holding box

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Susie Berry (IRL) and John The Bull in CCI4*- L during the first trot up at the Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace 16-20th September 2026
Susie Berry’s ride John The Bull was sent to the holding box during the Blenheim Horse Trials trot-up before being passed fit to compete
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

One horse was held and all were ultimately accepted at the Agria Blenheim Horse Trials first trot-up today (Wednesday, 16 September).

John The Bull, ridden by Ireland’s Susie Berry and owned by Helen Caton, was sent to the holding box. The 15-year-old gelding, who was third in this CCI4*-L class in 2021 and has competed at five-star with Susie, was given the nod of approval when re-presented before the ground jury of Nikki Herbert (president), Judy Hancock and James Rooney, and vet Caroline George.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.