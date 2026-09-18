Leaderboard shake-up in Blenheim’s feature class as fresh names join the provisional podium

New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell and Speedwell delivered the best test of the day in the CCI4*-L at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials on Friday, while reigning Adelaide champions Oliver Barrett and Sandhills Briar have maintained their overnight lead.

Jesse and Speedwell’s test sheet was richly seasoned with eights, plus a sprinkling of nines for their canter work and mid-test halt.

“He’s a very special boy, he loves it in there and he is just a delight to ride,” said Jesse, who owns the 12-year-old with Karen Coumbe, Colin Graves, Deborah Strang and Hannah Caven.

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“I was just trying to stay in the moment. It felt pretty good to me, there were no major blots or boo-boos, so I’m very happy.”

He added: “He is very diligent and he tries incredibly hard. He's very sensitive, so if he makes a mistake, he really takes that quite personally.”

Jesse headed up to the arena yesterday to get a feel for what the ground jury were rewarding this year.

“I watched Oliver Barrett’s test last night, and that was quite a good thing to go away with and really take on board,” he said. “We have a variety of ground juries that we ride in front of, and they all are looking for certain things, and different things. So it was important for me just to have a bit of an understanding of what they were going for.”

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Tom McEwen, who finished Thursday in second place with The Fieldmaster, remains on the provisional podium – but with a different ride. The 17-year-old Brookfield Quality, who has been placed in this class twice – with Piggy March and with Tom, now holds third on 26.5.

“I’m delighted with him,” said Tom, whose test with Alison Swinburn and John and Chloe Perry’s gelding coincided with a chilly breeze arriving to rustle around the arena.

“There were a few little mistakes, but he was fantastic. For Norris, wind isn't the perfect thing to come along. Like all the microphone muffs on the side are all now blowing in the wind, and that spooks him every single time he goes past one.

“I get on with him so well, and I absolutely love him. Nowadays we keep him quite fresh before a test – I went out for a little hack this morning, because he’s so well behaved in there – I just wasn't quite expecting the wind. But I wouldn't have changed anything even if I knew it was coming.”

Tom and The Fieldmaster are now in fourth (29.2), with Gemma Stevens and Chilli’s Jester – who held second after the first day of dressage – are in fifth (29.6).

Today’s new entrants to the upper end of the scoreboard include New Zealand’s Clarke Johnstone on thoroughbred Sparky Lad in provisional sixth on a score of 30, and Sarah Hedges with Igna (30.1) who holds equal seventh with Alex Bragg (Jaeger Master).

Sarah said that the 13-year-old gelding, who she owns with Susan McCance, has shifted from not being a fan of the first phase to a horse who now “loves showing off”.

“I’m really proud of him and he’s getting more and more rideable,” said Sarah, crediting working on the basics and “good advice from good people at the right moments” for helping their progress.

“I think there’s more to come from him – I’m not very experienced, so we muddle through together. It’s taken a long time; we’ve got a real partnership now and he actually understands his job and wants to work with me.

“I train with Hannah Moody a little bit, whenever I can, and I ran through my test last week with Sarah Higgins and she just gave me a few little tweaks, which was really helpful.”

Cross-country starts at 11.45am tomorrow (Saturday) and the Clarke will be pathfinder aboard his first ride, Cooley Stirling.