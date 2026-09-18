Leaderboard shake-up in Blenheim’s feature class as fresh names join the provisional podium

Jesse Campbell and Speedwell delivered the best test of the second day of dressage at Blenheim Horse Trials to slot into provisional second place

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Jesse Campbell &amp; Speedwell Agria CCI4*L Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials September 2026 © Copyright Hannah Cole Photography. All rights reserved.
Jesse Campbell and Speedwell in the CCI*-L dressage at Blenheim Horse Trials.
(Image credit: Hannah Cole Photography)

New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell and Speedwell delivered the best test of the day in the CCI4*-L at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials on Friday, while reigning Adelaide champions Oliver Barrett and Sandhills Briar have maintained their overnight lead.

Jesse and Speedwell’s test sheet was richly seasoned with eights, plus a sprinkling of nines for their canter work and mid-test halt.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.