This year’s Agria Blenheim Horse Trials results were as exciting as ever, with riders scooting up and down the leaderboard until the final top 10 were settled on Sunday afternoon.

Tom McEwen dominated, scoring a one-two in the Agria CCI4*-L as well as winning the GFS Saddles young horse CCI4*-S on Brookfield Danny De Muze.

Let’s check out the top 10 from the showcase class, the CCI4*-L…

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Blenheim Horse Trials results: the CCI4*-L top 10

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tom with his two horses in the CCI4*-L, The Fieldmaster and Brookfield Quality, plus his team. His grooms for his five horses were Amy Bliss Bennett, Molly Walker and Adam Short.

The Fieldmaster moved up from fourth after dressage with the second fastest cross-country round, just three seconds over the optimum time.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tom piloted Brookfield Quality, owned by John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn, to second place. This 17-year-old horse is hugely experienced, with three top-five placings at five-star. Here he added four cross-country time-faults and one showjump down to a 26.5 dressage, which had left him third after the first phase.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Sam Ecroyd steered two horses into the top five, finishing third on Vicki and Stewart Irlam’s Jackpot, who was previously ridden by his girlfriend Emily King. The pair moved up from overnight sixth in the final showjumping phase, in which they added just 0.4 of a time-fault, and made a 16-place rise on their dressage rank of 19th.

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(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Owners join the top three riders on the podium in front of Blenheim Palace – still partially covered in plastic because of an extensive roof restoration project.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Fourth-placed Speedwell, owned by Karen Coumbe, Colin Graves, Deborah Strang, Hannah Caven and rider Jesse Campbell, jumps the brush fence out of the first long water crossing on the way to fourth. Putting some blips earlier in the season behind them, New Zealand rider Jesse is now considering a tilt at five-star at Kentucky Three-Day Event next April on this former ride of his late wife, Georgie.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Sam Ecroyd built on third in the CCI4*-S at Bramham Horse Trials and third at Millstreet CCI4*-L with the 11-year-old Bloomfield Manuscript, owned by Joe and Kate Walls and Tricia and Rob Sargent, with fifth here.

At Millstreet, his showjumping let him down. One down here was a significant improvement and the pair again showed their speed across country with just 3.6 time-faults on a day when only one pair, 11th-placed Oliver Townend and Sommersby, made the target. Like Sam’s other horse, Bloomfield Manuscript climbed up the leaderboard, as he was 17th after dressage.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

A showjumping clear sealed sixth for Gemma Stevens and Chilli’s Jester, owned by Chris and Clare Mathias and Chris and Lisa Stone. The horse is a full-brother to her recent Defender Burghley Horse Trials winner Chilli Knight.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Wiltshire-based New Zealand rising star Tayla Mason and Joopiter take seventh, up from 51st after dressage. The horse is owned by Tayla, her mother Sonya, Therese Miller and Katherine Corich and like her top horse Centennial, was bred by Sonya, by Euro Sport Centavos. His dam is Tayla’s young rider horse, Just Joop.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Young Australian rider Oliver Barrett re-routed after a fall at the eventing World Championships and finished eighth on his parents Craig and Prudence and brother Jesper’s Sandhills Briar, on whom he won Adelaide five-star in the spring. The pair led the dressage, but slipped down the order with 19.2 time-faults on Saturday. They finished on a good note with a showjumping clear.

Oliver was part of the mixed Australian-US team who took on the British Rising Lions in the Blenheim Challenge team competition. The Stars & Stripes came out on top, taking the majority of the £70,000 prize-money, which was split between riders, grooms, the US youth programme and US-based non-profit Work to Ride.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

It was another good weekend for Tom Jackson, who rode Brookfield William – owned by the familiar Brookfield names of Alison Swinburn and John and Chloe Perry – into ninth place. The 10-year-old gained four places with his showjumping clear on Sunday.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

New Zealand’s Clarke Johnstone secured 10th on Sparky Lad, who won the big-money ex-racehorse class at Cornbury in 2025. The son of Smart Missile belongs to Waratah Equestrian PTY Ltd. Their top-10 placing was achieved despite a frangible breakage across country – without it, they would have been third.