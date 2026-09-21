The Burghley winner’s brother, a former racehorse and emotional ties: Blenheim’s top 10 in pictures

We celebrate with photos of the top 10 in the CCI4*-L Blenheim Horse Trials results

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Tom McEwen, a rider in a blue coat, steers The Fieldmaster, a bay horse, over a brown showjump at Blenheim Horse Trials 2026
The Fieldmaster, a new ride for Tom McEwen this season who was produced by amateur five-star rider Tom Strawson, holds his overnight lead to win the CCI4*-L at Blenheim Horse Trials 2026. The horse is owned by Jo and James Lambert and Penny Barker
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

This year’s Agria Blenheim Horse Trials results were as exciting as ever, with riders scooting up and down the leaderboard until the final top 10 were settled on Sunday afternoon.

Tom McEwen dominated, scoring a one-two in the Agria CCI4*-L as well as winning the GFS Saddles young horse CCI4*-S on Brookfield Danny De Muze.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.