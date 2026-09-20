‘He grew in confidence’: Olympic gold medallist seals first part of record-breaking Blenheim double with precocious talent

The reigning seven-year-old world champion added another gong to his already dazzling CV in the form of the Blenheim Horse Trials young horse CCI4*-S title

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Tom McEwen (GBR) riding Brookfield Danny De Muze during the cross country phase of the Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials 16-20th September 2026
Tom McEwen and Brookfield Danny De Muze on their way to victory at Blenheim Horse Trials.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tom McEwen and precocious talent Brookfield Danny De Muze blazed to glory across Blenheim’s turf to win the GFS Saddles CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses.

Tom and the eight-year-old, who is owned by Alison Swinburn and John and Chloe Perry, were the first combination down the centre line on Thursday morning and the last to leave the startbox as leaders on Sunday afternoon.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.