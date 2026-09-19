McEwen masters the field on influential cross-country day at Blenheim Horse Trials

Tom McEwen enjoyed a superb day at the office to hold the first two places in the CCI4*-L after cross-country, and lead the young horse CCI4*-S

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Tom McEwen (GBR) riding The Fieldmaster in CCI4*- L during the cross country phase of the Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials 16-20th September 2026
Tom McEwen and The Fieldmaster on the CCI4*-L cross-country at Blenheim Horse Trials.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tom McEwen swept Agria Blenheim Horse Trials in his run of blazing form to head both classes overnight – plus a runner-up spot for good measure.

Tom started his day with a clear showjumping round at the crack of dawn to regain his lead in the GFS Saddles young horse CCI4*-S. By teatime, he had completed two belting cross-country rounds in the Agria CCI4*-L, climbing into provisional first with The Fieldmaster (“Trevor”) on 30.4 and second on Brookfield Quality (30.5). A good day at the office.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.