Tom McEwen breaks new ground with historic Blenheim double: ‘What a day!’

Tom McEwen won both classes and also bagged a one-two in the feature CCI4*-L at Blenheim Horse Trials

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Image shows a Tom McEwen and The Fieldmaster cantering in front of Blenheim Palace on their lap of honour
Tom McEwen and The Fieldmaster on their lap of honour after winning the CCI4*-L at Blenheim Horse Trials.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tom McEwen scored a record-breaking double at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials, winning the CCI4*-L aboard The Fieldmaster an hour after soaring to victory in the GFS Saddles young horse CCI4*-S on Brookfield Danny De Muze.

When Tom cantered into the CCI4*-L showjumping on his overnight leader, The Fieldmaster, he knew he had already won.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.