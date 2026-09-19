Oliver Townend leaps onto provisional podium – plus the other major leaderboard climbers you need to know about on Blenheim cross-country day

Oliver Townend, Sam Ecroyd, Zara Tindall and Tayla Mason were among the notable climbers on cross-country day at Blenheim Horse Trials

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Oliver Townend (GBR) riding Sommersby in CCI4*- L during the cross country phase of the Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials 16-20th September 2026
Oliver Townend and Sommersby on the CCI4*-L cross-country at Blenheim Horse Trials.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Oliver Townend spearheaded the leaderboard leapers on CCI4*-L cross-country day at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials, soaring onto the overnight podium with his fault-free round on new ride Sommersby.

Tom McEwen heads into tomorrow’s showjumping holding the top two places – provisional first with The Fieldmaster (30.4) and second on Brookfield Quality (30.5). Oliver and Sommersby have climbed from 32nd place after dressage to hold third overnight.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.