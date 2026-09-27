‘The changing landscape is giving developing riders and horses new opportunities to gain team experience,’ says Adam Cromarty

Horse & Hound showjumping columnist Adam Cromarty on team development and a notable achievement by a top British rider

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British female showjumper Sienna Charles clears a huge blue and white Longines-branded oxer riding a bay horse at the LLN in Rotterdam
Sienna Charles has gained experience in the EEF Nations Cup series and now competes for Britain in the top tier
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

Every year, the weeks and months seem to pass faster. Perhaps it’s working towards the same events on a perennial basis that speeds up time. Whatever the reason, I do wish it would slow down a little.

Something I did add to my diary this year was commentating on the European Equestrian Federation (EEF) Nations Cup series. The final, which took place in Avenches at the start of September, had a real championship feel. While it would have been great to see Great Britain on the podium, there were still plenty of positives.

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Adam Cromarty
Adam Cromarty
Horse & Hound columnist