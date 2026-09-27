Every year, the weeks and months seem to pass faster. Perhaps it’s working towards the same events on a perennial basis that speeds up time. Whatever the reason, I do wish it would slow down a little.

Something I did add to my diary this year was commentating on the European Equestrian Federation (EEF) Nations Cup series. The final, which took place in Avenches at the start of September, had a real championship feel. While it would have been great to see Great Britain on the podium, there were still plenty of positives.

Since the Longines League of Nations (LLN) changed the landscape of Nations Cup competition, the EEF series has become even more vital in providing team experience. With three-star qualifiers and a four-star final, it’s a perfect opportunity for developing riders and younger horses to gain experience in a team environment.

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Evolving and diversifying

After getting caught up in the air traffic control debacle and enduring 47 hours of travelling, I eventually made it to Canada for the Spruce Meadows Masters tournament. Spruce Meadows sets the bar for how a world-class sporting venue can evolve and diversify while holding firmly to the traditions on which it was founded.

After the opening days, an exciting six-bar and a fireworks display accompanied by a live soundtrack from the Band of the Welsh Guards, it was time for the BMO Nations Cup. It’s known as British Day and there are dignitaries in attendance, as well as just the right amount of pomp and circumstance, but the real focus is the team competition. Nations need to bring a strong team to Calgary and Germany gave a masterclass while Great Britain looked to be heading for the podium.

Then Ben Maher came in to seal the deal and made an uncharacteristic mistake at the first fence, a wide triple bar. Ben was on the ground and Britain was off the podium. It moved Belgium into third and they seemed as surprised as the rest of us – so much so that their medal presentation was delayed because their horses had already returned to the stables.

“Why talent alone isn’t enough”

There’s a real buzz around the place on the final day, even at 7am, when fans are already laying out blankets on the grassy knoll to secure their spot as if claiming a sun lounger at a Spanish resort.

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The CPKC International, presented by Rolex, carries a $5m prize fund and forms part of the Rolex Grand Slam, bringing its own pressure – especially for Richard Vogel, who arrived as a live contender for a €1m (£856,580) bonus.

The course was perhaps not as tough as I’ve seen in previous years, although I can’t remember seeing a rollback turn into open water before.

After Richard jumped clear in round one, I thought we might see him make history, just as Scott Brash did in 2015. A rail in round two appeared to end that journey, but we eventually found ourselves with a six-horse jump-off between the four-faulters.

The jump-off didn’t go Richard’s way, but Ben Maher and Enjeu De Grisien were brilliant and Ben’s ride to the final fence was masterful. Along with a very nice payday, he now starts his own Rolex Grand Slam journey.

It’s a win I won’t forget, for several reasons.

To me, Ben is the embodiment of a showjumping athlete. His talent as a rider is undeniable, but talent alone isn’t enough. In a sport where you are down more often than you’re on top, mental resilience is vital.

Experience undoubtedly helps, but mindset training – and learning how to remain mentally healthy under pressure and media scrutiny – should form part of how we coach the riders of tomorrow.

As for doing all of that while in so much pain that you have to swap sides just to lift the trophy, I’m not quite sure how we teach that.

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