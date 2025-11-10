Ireland and Britain chosen to host first two under-25 eventing World Championships





Millstreet International Horse Trials in Ireland will host the inaugural under-25 eventing World Championships in 2026 – and Britain will run the second edition in 2027.

The idea of a youth championship to bridge the gap between young riders and seniors started to take shape at the FEI Sports Forum this spring (news, 10 April). In June, the FEI board approved the inclusion of the new championship in principle.

The FEI has now given Millstreet the green light to host the first FEI Eventing World Championships for under-25s, which will take place at CCI4*-S level, from 22 to 26 July 2026. Cornbury House Horse Trials in Britain will hold the championships from 8 to 12 September 2027.

“It’s great to be hosting a championship in Ireland and for Ireland, which will help showcase the sport and Irish horses to the world,” said Millstreet director Thomas Duggan, who expressed his gratitude to the event’s sponsors, stakeholders and Horse Sport Ireland (HSI).

“It has long been felt that it is a big step up from young riders to a senior championship and this new concept, which is open to the world, should be a valuable experience and provide an exciting competition for talented under-25 riders.”

This will be the first international eventing championship in Ireland since the Duggan family hosted the young rider and junior Europeans at Millstreet in 2017.

Emma Hickey, eventing director at Millstreet International Horse Trials, said: “It is a privilege for us to play a part in bringing this prestigious event to Ireland, a country with such a deep-rooted equestrian tradition. Hosting the championships in Millstreet provides a wonderful opportunity to bring together athletes, horses, and supporters from around the world in celebration of the sport we are so passionate about.”

She added: “Having previously hosted youth championships, we understand the importance of providing a platform for emerging talent and are committed to delivering an event that reflects the skill, dedication, and spirit of the next generation of riders. We look forward to showcasing Ireland’s passion for eventing, its warm hospitality, and the collaborative effort of everyone involved in making this championship a memorable and inspiring occasion for all.”

Avalon Everett, HSI chief operations officer and general counsel, said that HSI is “incredibly proud” that Ireland and Millstreet has been chosen to host the under-25 eventing World Championships.

“This is more than a competition; it is a landmark moment for the sport and reflects Ireland’s commitment to strengthening the high-performance pathway,” she said.

“Hosting a World Championship on home soil gives our athletes, owners, breeders and coaches a unique opportunity to showcase Irish excellence on a global stage.”

FEI director of sport and games Áine Power said: “The new FEI Eventing World Championship U25 will be an important step in eventing athletes’ development, bridging the gap between the youth and senior championships.

“Millstreet is the ideal venue for the inaugural edition and we know that athletes and horses will have a world class experience there.”

Millstreet’s early summer international fixture is also in the 2026 calendar. There will also be other international classes at the July fixture, in addition to these new championships.

Britain to host 2027 under-25 eventing World Championships

David Howden, president and founder of Cornbury House Horse Trials, said he is “absolutely thrilled” that the Oxfordshire venue has been awarded the under-25 eventing World Championships – and the venue has pledged to help with travel costs.

“[This is] a new concept that should help the sport’s most talented younger competitors make the huge leap from young rider teams to senior international squads for Olympic, World and European Championships,” he said.

“I have consistently spoken of my passion for fostering and helping youth, be it young horses or young people, and so much of what we have created at Cornbury is to support that.

“I believe that we can draw together all aspects of what makes Cornbury House Horse Trials so special – great conditions for horses and riders, superb facilities for owners, supporters and guests, outstanding sponsorship from global companies and brands, first-class hospitality and promotion both within equestrian sport and amongst the wider public – to provide a fantastic World Championships.”

Mr Howden added: “We are very keen to promote inclusivity within eventing, symbolised by a great diversity of nations represented without compromising competitive quality. With assistance from our global network of sponsors, we aim to assist with travel costs for horses from emerging eventing nations.”

The championship will run alongside established British Eventing Young Horse Championships, and classes for under-21 riders.

British Eventing (BE) chief executive Rosie Williams said she is “absolutely delighted” that BE and Cornbury have been awarded these championships for 2027.

“This is a wonderful recognition of David Howden and his team’s vision and investment in supporting the next generation of eventing talent,” she said.

“David’s commitment to creating opportunities for young people to shine in our sport has been unwavering, and this championship will form an important bridge between young rider and senior competition, strengthening the athlete pathway and cementing Cornbury’s place on the global eventing stage.

“As part of the bid, we have committed to working closely with other nations to ensure their riders gain the best possible long-term experience. Alongside the championship, we will also deliver an exciting programme designed to promote and train young officials, helping to inspire and equip the future leaders of our sport.”

