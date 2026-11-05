‘The sight of luxury and wealth alongside desperate poverty and dying animals raised many eyebrows in the equine world,’ says Carl Hester

H&H dressage columnist Carl Hester shares his views on the steps being taken to help horses working near the Pyramids and the FEI adding a stretch to the grand prix test

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A horse harnessed to an orange cart with men on camels in front of the pyramid of Khafre
A five-year initiative between the LGCT, Egyptian Equestrian Federation and partners aims to improve the welfare of working animals in the Pyramids area
(Image credit: Emily Marie Wilson / Alamy)

I have been supporting Egypt Equine Aid for the past 18 months, since the late Wendy McComb got in touch with me to discuss the plight and tragic lives of horses there, particularly around Cairo. Central to its work is a free veterinary clinic offering life-saving treatment to working horses and donkeys.

The Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) holding a round in Cairo raised many eyebrows in the equine world. How could there be such luxury and wealth on one side and such desperate poverty and dying animals on the other?

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Carl Hester
Carl Hester
H&H dressage columnist
One of Britain’s most successful dressage riders and trainers, Carl Hester MBE is an Olympic gold medallist and multi-medallist at European and world championships. He is also the holder of more than 65 national dressage titles and is responsible for the development of the outstanding partnership of Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro. A regular Horse & Hound columnist, you can read Carl’s views in the magazine or website subscribers can view them online below.