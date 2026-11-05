I have been supporting Egypt Equine Aid for the past 18 months, since the late Wendy McComb got in touch with me to discuss the plight and tragic lives of horses there, particularly around Cairo. Central to its work is a free veterinary clinic offering life-saving treatment to working horses and donkeys.

The Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) holding a round in Cairo raised many eyebrows in the equine world. How could there be such luxury and wealth on one side and such desperate poverty and dying animals on the other?

It was good to see riders and connections at the LGCT visiting the centre and posting on social media. For riders to use their platforms to highlight the situation is welcome.

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It’s a huge boost to see the payback from LGCT – a new five-year initiative, announced with the Egyptian Equestrian Federation and partners, to improve the welfare of working horses and other animals in the Pyramids area and wider Giza region.

This initiative has the power and capacity to change not only the lives of working horses but the deep-rooted attitudes that have led to tragic outcomes. Jenny Ellis – former groom to John Whitaker, Geoff Billington and Richard Davison – was out in Egypt recently working on this. Jen, you’re amazing!

If you don’t follow Egypt Equine Aid on social media, I suggest you take a look.

It can be really difficult viewing, with some horrendous sights. But you will also realise these horses, who have suffered so much, are given so much comfort and compassion in turn by their extraordinary vets and care workers. Please, donate if you can.

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Stretching in the grand prix

I consider the inclusion of stretching in the new grand prix test to be a positive step. A grand prix horse should be capable of stretching forward and downward while maintaining rhythm, balance and engagement. The horse’s back should remain swinging without reliance on the rider’s hands for support. This exercise, although appearing simple, can reveal problems.

What’s really important is how the judges are going to assess it.

The horse’s ability to stretch its outline without tension is evidence of good riding and training. Judges need to know what to look for and it needs to be transparent to everyone. I hope there won’t be a huge difference between the judges’ marks for the stretch, something I am sure we can agree on.

The small tour tests will also gain a stretch circle in the prix st georges and a give and retake in the inter I, which is a welcome addition. With the grand prix test, the only negative is that it will add to an already long test. Surely, it’s time to take out one of the three extended trots. That’s something that needs to be thought about.

I can remember years ago there were certain trainers and riders who completely frowned on stretching, saying it put horses on the forehand. To a certain extent, of course, particularly with young horses, this is going to happen. My theory, however, is: how can a horse be supple and elastic if not in a constantly changing outline?

A horse should be able to stretch and collect, and seamlessly bend to the left and right without tension. Surely it is logical that by changing flexions you are going to be making your horses more gymnastic.

I asked Peter Storr his view of my thoughts, and the List Four FEI judge and FEI dressage committee member said he wholeheartedly agreed. Whew! Peter pushed for give and retake while everyone else involved seemed focused on a long stretch. Give and retake introduced at medium or advanced medium means riders have to learn, and training becomes innate.

Peter’s great desire and hope, and mine, is to get enough judge training to have everyone singing from the same hymn sheet.

● What do you make of Carl’s suggestion that one of the grand prix’s three extended trots should go? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine