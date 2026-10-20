‘A positive step’: top rider welcomes measures to protect Pyramids working horses as elite showjumping arrives in Cairo

THE introduction of top-tier showjumping to Cairo has shone a light on the welfare of horses in the area, which has been welcomed as a positive move.

The Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) confirmed in January that a leg of the tour would take place in Egypt this weekend (22-24 October). Many equestrians raised the question of the welfare of working horses in the area; Egypt Equine Aid states: “The plight of working horses, donkeys, and camels in Egypt, especially around the Pyramids, is a grave concern.

“These animals endure unbearable hardships, lacking essential care, adequate rest, proper nutrition and clean water. Such treatment is not only inhumane but also breaches international animal welfare standards.”

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But a spokesperson for the Egyptian equestrian federation announced, as the country prepared to host the LGCT, that the federation, working with welfare charity Brooke and national authorities, has “launched a comprehensive initiative aimed at improving the health, veterinary care and working conditions of horses operating in the Pyramids plateau area”.

“The initiative forms part of a broader national effort to strengthen animal welfare standards,” the spokesperson said, adding that one major initiative, to register and microchip all working horses in the Pyramids area, had started weeks beforehand.

“Today, the program entered an important new phase with the launch of a comprehensive vaccination campaign of all registered working horses, a process expected to be completed within the coming few days. Each horse will also undergo a full veterinary examination, all services provided free to horse owners and operators.

“Importantly, this initiative is intended to establish a sustainable system of free periodic veterinary examinations to safeguard the health and welfare of the horses and ensure that they continue to work under appropriate and humane conditions.”

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Global Champions Tour Cairo: the legacy

The spokesperson said the initiative recognises the role of working horses in the Pyramids area, who provide income for their owners and are part of the tourist experience.

“The Egyptian equestrian federation believes that the legacy of hosting major international sporting events should extend well beyond the days of competition,” he said. “Hosting the LGCT in Egypt provides an important opportunity to promote responsible horse ownership, proper veterinary care and greater awareness of animal welfare.

“This initiative represents one of the lasting positive legacies we hope the LGCT will leave in Egypt, by using the global visibility of equestrian sport to create meaningful and sustainable improvements in the lives of horses, support the communities whose livelihoods depend on them, and contribute to a more sustainable tourism experience far beyond the competition arena.”

Top Egyptian showjumper Sameh El Dahan, who rode for Britain for five years but switched nationality back this year, told H&H he has been in contact with Egypt Equine Aid and expects to meet them when he returns to the country.

He added that his countrymen love animals – he used to feed a stray cat his school lunch – but that there are no shelters for strays, which he hopes are on the way.

“There is a mission in Egypt to look at welfare of all animals, not just horses, but the good thing about having the LGCT is that it’s put the eye on Egypt in that sense,” he said.

“Some people have said it’s only because the tour is going there but it’s a start and if it’s because the tour is going there, it’s a good thing to use that and build on it to the advantage of the horses near the Pyramids and so on.”

A positive start

Sameh stressed that this is a start, not a solution.

“But when you start something, that’s positive, and if it’s because of the tour, so be it, I’m happy the tour’s gone there and it’s made people realise they need to do something for the other horses,” he said. “I hope it’s a step forward and this isn’t a one-time thing, the tour will be going for a few years to Cairo, so it’s not, ‘The tour’s coming, people are watching so we need to do something and then we’ll stop’.

“They know people will keep coming so they need to keep working and helping and putting in measures to really raise the welfare of the horses in Egypt, which I think is a great thing.”

Sameh told of a friend of his who found a horse with a broken leg on the road from Cairo to Alexandria. Vets told him euthanasia was the only option but one vet Sameh contacted thought there was a chance. The horse survived and is now contentedly living with his rescuer, who funded all the treatment.

“Of course that horse shouldn’t have got to that stage but there was one person who was able to save her,” he said.

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