‘A positive step’: top rider welcomes measures to protect Pyramids working horses as elite showjumping arrives in Cairo

As the Global Champions Tour Cairo prepares to start, major efforts are being made to improve the welfare of working horses in the area

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A vet vaccinating a horse in the Cairo area
(Image credit: Egyptian equestrian federation)

THE introduction of top-tier showjumping to Cairo has shone a light on the welfare of horses in the area, which has been welcomed as a positive move.

The Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) confirmed in January that a leg of the tour would take place in Egypt this weekend (22-24 October). Many equestrians raised the question of the welfare of working horses in the area; Egypt Equine Aid states: “The plight of working horses, donkeys, and camels in Egypt, especially around the Pyramids, is a grave concern.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.