Better food, water and vet care for Pyramids working horses as elite sport helps fund five-year welfare plan

Better access to food, water and vet care, and improved owner training, are the aims of a new five-year equine welfare initiative launched by the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT), the Egyptian equestrian federation (EEF) and others.

H&H reported last week that the federation, working with national authorities, was making efforts to improve the welfare of working horses and other animals in the Pyramids area as the LGCT ran in Cairo for the first time this month.

Today (26 October) those behind the new initiative announced the new programme, which also involves the Egyptian government and welfare charity Brooke, with independent oversight.

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“Building on existing measures brought in by the EEF and its partners including registration, microchipping, vaccinations and veterinary examinations, the programme will focus on sustained improvements in animal health, care and working conditions,” a spokesperson for the programme said.

“It will initially focus on approximately 700 horses, with a second phase intended to extend support to approximately 2,000. A detailed roadmap is being developed, with priorities including: improving access to feed, water, veterinary treatment and essential medication, delivering education and training for horse owners and those responsible for the daily care of working animals, establishing ongoing welfare monitoring and clear expectations for responsible horse ownership and developing a dedicated funding mechanism to support long-term improvements, with contributions from participating organisations and opportunities for riders, owners, sponsors and members of the public to contribute.”

The independent representative is Jenny Ellis, European representative of the International Grooms Association, who has experience of equine welfare work in Cairo and will “help ensure that the initiative remains focused on practical improvements and measurable outcomes”.

LGCT founder and president Jan Tops said: “Bringing international showjumping to Cairo provides an opportunity to make a positive contribution beyond the competition itself.

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“Horse welfare is fundamental to our sport, and we are committed to supporting the Egyptian equestrian federation and its partners in developing a sustainable programme that improves the lives of working horses in the area. We know that lasting change takes time, and we want to play a constructive role in that process.”

Pyramids working horse welfare: steps already taken

As a first step, unused feed from LGCT’s partner Red Mills, and surplus hay from the Cairo event, has been made available to the working horses through the EEF. Grooms at the LGCT have also offered unused equipment and vet supplies.

EEF president Ismail Shaker said this initiative is an important step in ongoing efforts to improve the welfare of working horses in Giza.

“By bringing together the relevant authorities, veterinary professionals, welfare organisations and the international equestrian community, we have a great opportunity to build on the progress already made and establish a coordinated, long-term approach that delivers meaningful improvements for these animals,” he said.

Ms Ellis pointed out that meaningful improvements in horse welfare need more than short-term interventions.

“They rely on consistent care, education, accountability and a clear understanding of the challenges facing working horses and their owners,” she said.

“As someone who has worked extensively on equine welfare issues in Cairo, I welcome the opportunity to contribute to a programme that brings together the relevant expertise and resources, with a focus on delivering practical, measurable improvements over time.”

The EEF and LGCT have pledged to contribute financially to the initiative, and a dedicated donation mechanism is planned to allow the equestrian community and public to support the plan.

More details of governance, funding arrangements and implementation will be announced as they are finalised.

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