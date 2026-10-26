Better food, water and vet care for Pyramids working horses as elite sport helps fund five-year welfare plan

It is hoped the plan, part-funded by the LGCT, will improve the welfare of working horses in the Pyramids area in the long term

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A horse and rider clear a fence with one of the Pyramids in the background
(Image credit: LGCT)

Better access to food, water and vet care, and improved owner training, are the aims of a new five-year equine welfare initiative launched by the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT), the Egyptian equestrian federation (EEF) and others.

H&H reported last week that the federation, working with national authorities, was making efforts to improve the welfare of working horses and other animals in the Pyramids area as the LGCT ran in Cairo for the first time this month.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.