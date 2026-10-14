Therapy horses must be treated as ‘active participants’ not ‘therapeutic tools’

Researchers have reviewed literature on the human-animal therapeutic relationship to understand “both sides of the interaction”

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Pictured a person having equine-assisted therapy.
(Image credit: Alamy)

Research has shone a light on the wellbeing of therapy horses – as we are reminded that equines should be considered as “active participants, rather than therapeutic tools”.

In a paper published in Animals, researchers reviewed literature on the human-animal therapeutic relationship to understand “both sides of the interaction”.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.