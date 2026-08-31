How owners’ personality traits affect how they train horses – and their choice of bridle

Research has considered the effect owners’ attachment style and other traits has on their relationship with their horses

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Reflecting on our own personality traits and tendencies could be a “valuable step toward more conscious, horse-centred decision-making”, a study suggests.

Research published in Taylor & Francis looked into the way owners’ attachment style and personality traits relate to their training choices and relationship with their horses, including frequency of riding, groundwork training and spending “quality time” with them, as well as their choices of equine headgear.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.