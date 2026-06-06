‘The horses looked as happy as Larry’: first fully bridleless show inspires – and goes viral





The first fully bridleless show in the UK has been described as inspirational, emotional – and a big step towards change.

More than 20 people competed in showjumping and dressage at the British Bridleless Competition at Merrist Wood on 31 May – and some 500 came to watch. Organiser Mia Rodley, of The Heart of Horsemanship, told H&H they had to turn spectators away as they were at capacity.

“It’s huge,” Mia said. “People were in tears of happiness watching, which was lovely – and it’s just blown up.”

Horse & Country live-streamed the British Bridleless Competition, clips have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and Mia has been overwhelmed with requests for training, displays and shows across the world. She has even been given donations – she paid thousands to put on the event – to back the cause and help fund future shows.

“We’re definitely going to do it again because it was so unbelievably successful,” Mia said. “We’ve had three videos hit a million views and I could do with a full-time person to reply to emails about it – I can’t tell you how big it’s got.

“It was amazing and such a great atmosphere. All the horses were so calm. People said they’d never seen a warm-up so relaxed, no aversive behaviours and the crowd was buzzing. Everyone’s said how inclusive it was, really supportive, great energy and atmosphere. For me, the idea was that if the governing bodies won’t let us compete bridleless, we’ll run competitions parallel to it.”

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The British Bridleless Competition had dressage from intro to elementary – and one grand prix freestyle test – and jumping up to 1.20m. Competitors had to apply by sending videos to show they were competent and safe, all warmed up with a bridle and had time for arena familiarisation, and organisers had a final say on whether each was safe to compete.

Mia has always said bridleless riding is complementary to, and can enhance, traditional horsemanship; it is not one or the other and that it is the epitome of a harmonious horse-human relationship because “if you haven’t got the horse’s mind, you won’t have his body”.

“Serena Kullich, who jumped the 1.20m, has just qualified that horse for a 1.40m at Horse of the Year Show and she says his jumping and rideability is a million times better since getting him good at bridleless,” she said. “We had all types of horses there; anyone can do it and that’s what’s really taking off. It’s fantastic.”

List One judge is “totally inspired”

British Dressage List One judge Mary-anne Horn, who judged the dressage with natural horsemanship expert Lyla Cansfield, told H&H she was “totally inspired”.

“I had to think outside the box; obviously I couldn’t talk about the contact because there isn’t one, but I can talk about connection from the hindleg through the body,” she said. “I don’t know what I thought I expected, but there was no spooking, no tension. The horses were very relaxed and it certainly teaches people to ride, because they have to use the seat and back and leg and not rely on the reins.

“I was just amazed by the horses’ attitude. You often comment, ‘Needs to step more through, relax, let go in the back,’ and these horses did, because they were relaxed. So they let go in the backs, then the horse did step through with the hindleg. It was quite moving, to see the relationship between the rider and the horse. This is going to be a thing, I think.”

Ms Horn said she judges many horses and sees a lot of imperfect riding and people relying on rein aids.

“I can see this will appeal,” she said. “Someone said, ‘This is what classical dressage should be,’ and I don’t think you can really compare the two as they’d have to tweak the tests above medium. They can do changes and piaffe-passage, but anything that needs lateral bend might be tricky to judge.

“I’m trying to promote this in a good way, but not set one against the other. British Dressage should embrace and support it, as it has its place and people are so enthusiastic about it.”

Ms Horn said she also saw some of the jumping, which she thought was “incredible; the horses were putting themselves right”.

“Everybody had a lovely time and the horses looked happy as Larry,” she said. “Mia made it really inclusive; I’ll certainly have a debrief with her and see how we can move it forward.”

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Lynne Macleod, who rode the grand prix freestyle with her Lusitano Hermes, told H&H she competes in working equitation, which includes dressage and allows bitless, but only started bridleless riding last year.

“It felt amazing,” she said. “He’s the first horse I’ve ridden at grand prix and we’re quite new to it but I thought, ‘I think we could do that.’ I used to do it in a double but changed to a snaffle and the more I’ve gone less bit – the snaffle then taking the bridle off – the better his work.

“I’d have liked a bit more bend in the half-passes, as that’s where you can use a bit to influence the body in a positive way, but he did everything; one-time and two-time changes, they were straight and clean, and his pirouettes were small.”

Lynne added that all the feedback she has seen on the show has been positive.

“I still ride traditionally with bits, but there are certain things that can always be improved in everybody’s test and riding and if you can help that by doing things slightly differently, great,” she said. “And if it gets people talking and opens up other avenues – I’m not saying everyone should just whack their bridle off, but the feeling of being able to do that is incredible.

“And the atmosphere was incredible too, like everyone was willing you to do well. There was such positive energy about the whole thing.”

It is hoped that another British Bridleless Competition will be held this year.

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