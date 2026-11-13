Racing’s ambitious new welfare strategy intends to benefit all horses – not just thoroughbreds

Lifetime traceability of all horses bred for racing in Britain, quality of life, and a greater focus on thoroughbreds’ lives away from the racecourse headline racing’s new welfare strategy

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Library image showing racehorses silhouetted against golden sunlight. Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images
Library image.
(Image credit: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

The lives of all horses and ponies will be touched as part of British racing’s major new strategy that looks to improve equine welfare on and off the racecourse.

The racing industry’s independent Horse Welfare Board set out its new five-year plan at Westminster on 10 November. Its leaders emphasised how they believe its benefits will stretch beyond the thoroughbred world to better the lives of equines nationally and internationally.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.