Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) has launched its new approval scheme for racehorse retrainers to help owners and trainers find the next step for horses coming out of racing.

H&H reported in 2024 that the charity was moving to set up such a scheme, as part of its 2024-26 strategy.

Approved retrainers will have to meet recognised standards of welfare, care and professional practice. The process involves submitting an application to RoR for review, and those who meet the initial criteria are then assessed by British Horseracing Authority (BHA) stable inspectors.

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The assessment looks at areas including equine management, facilities, rehoming procedures, responsible employment practices, safeguarding, health and safety, and more.

“The retrainer approval scheme helps racing owners and trainers make informed decisions when rehoming their horses, while promoting and recognising best practice across the retraining sector,” said Philippa Gilmore, RoR head of welfare operations.

“It also gives prospective owners greater confidence that horses have been appropriately assessed and prepared for life beyond racing, whether hacking or in a competitive home.”

It is funded by the Racing Foundation and John Pearce Foundation.

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Ms Gilmore added: "The transition from racing is one of the most important stages in a racehorse's retraining journey. By working closely with the BHA stable inspectorate, we have developed a scheme that provides racing owners and trainers with confidence that approved retrainers have been assessed against recognised standards and are committed to delivering excellent welfare outcomes.”

BHA director of integrity John Burgess added that the scheme is “an important example of racing's commitment to taking responsibility for our horses throughout their lives”.

“Supporting positive outcomes beyond a horse's racing career is a key pillar of A Life Well Lived, British racing's welfare strategy,” said Mr Burgess.

“By combining RoR's expertise with assessments undertaken by the BHA stable inspectorate, the scheme will help owners, trainers and prospective purchasers identify retrainers who have demonstrated high standards of welfare, care and professional practice, building confidence in former racehorses and supporting successful transitions into their next homes and careers.”

View the current list of approved retrainers at: https://ror.org.uk/rehoming-and-sourcing/retrainer-approval-scheme