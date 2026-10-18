New approval scheme for racehorse retainers to help horses move on to new careers

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Library image of horses at sunrise. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
Library image.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) has launched its new approval scheme for racehorse retrainers to help owners and trainers find the next step for horses coming out of racing.

H&H reported in 2024 that the charity was moving to set up such a scheme, as part of its 2024-26 strategy.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.