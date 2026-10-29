New respite programme for Army equine recruits as Horse Trust celebrates 140th anniversary

The Princess Royal joined The Horse Trust to celebrate 140 years of supporting working horses – as it was confirmed that the charity’s partnership with the Army will help “shape the future for some of the UK’s most beloved horses”.

The Horse Trust patron Princess Anne was at the anniversary reception at Hyde Park Barracks last month to celebrate the foundation of the charity in 1886, with the charity’s supporters and partners, and Army representatives.

“The reception celebrated the charity’s long history of supporting London’s working horses and the many partnerships helping it continue this work today,” a spokesperson for The Horse Trust said.

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“Guests had the opportunity to meet horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and learn more about the relationship between The Horse Trust and the British Army, including the development of its new respite programme, which brings the charity back to its founding mission of 1886.”

The spokesperson said the charity and the Army are continuing to develop their partnership to benefit the welfare of military working horses.

“Following the incident involving Household Cavalry horses in London in April 2024, the two organisations worked together to explore how additional respite care could support horse welfare and help reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future,” she said.

“Following a successful trial, serving horses from the Household Cavalry and King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery are now able to spend time at The Horse Trust on a rotational basis, enjoying a change of environment with time in the trust’s pastures.

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“The approach has shown encouraging results; improvements in horse behaviour and benefits to the safety of soldiers. It builds on the long-standing relationship between the organisations, which includes providing permanent retirement for former military working horses and other service horses.”

(Image credit: Joss Ridley)

The spokesperson said the respite programme “brings The Horse Trust full circle”. The charity was founded to provide respite for the working cab horses of London by giving them rest and care while loaning their owners other horses so they could continue to earn a living.

“The project continues this legacy, enhancing the lives of London’s working horses by giving them more time turned out at grass,” she said.

The scheme has been made possible partly thanks to the charity’s “home for more horses” project, which raised £90,000.

The Horse Trust's CEO Jeanette Allen said: “We were delighted to celebrate The Horse Trust’s 140th anniversary with our patron HRH the Princess Royal, alongside our partners in the British Army and the many supporters who make our work possible. It was a valuable opportunity to showcase the lives of these horses while they are still working and to demonstrate how respite can enhance their welfare long before they reach retirement.

“Our partnership also brings us back to our founding mission in 1886. It’s wonderful to see this principle being revived for a new generation of service horses, helping us enhance their wellbeing both during and after their working lives.”

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