New respite programme for Army equine recruits as Horse Trust celebrates 140th anniversary

The Horse Trust and the Army’s partnership will help “shape the future for some of the UK’s most beloved horses”.

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A black horse turns to look at the camera at Hyde Park Barracks
(Image credit: Joss Ridley)

The Princess Royal joined The Horse Trust to celebrate 140 years of supporting working horses – as it was confirmed that the charity’s partnership with the Army will help “shape the future for some of the UK’s most beloved horses”.

The Horse Trust patron Princess Anne was at the anniversary reception at Hyde Park Barracks last month to celebrate the foundation of the charity in 1886, with the charity’s supporters and partners, and Army representatives.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.