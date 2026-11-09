How researching your former racehorse’s past can put you on the best possible footing for the future

Former racehorses are often accompanied by a “digital footprint” in terms of racing history, but speaking to grooms, jockeys, former owners and breeders can really help shape your relationship going forward

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Two former racehorses standing in a field of uncut hay with their owner who is wearing a white dress. The chestnut is on the left, a dapple grey on the right
Sophie Pinkett, who works in racing and owns three ex-racehorses, finds that trainers and previous owners are the richest sources of information
(Image credit: Tessa Chapman)

Buying any horse can feel like a leap into the unknown. What you know about their past often depends on the knowledge – and sometimes honesty – of the person selling them to you. With one notable exception: racehorses.

“Compared with many other breeds and riding horses, former racehorses lead the way on traceability and visibility of their racing careers and lives before leaving racing,” explains Philippa Gilmore, head of welfare operations at Retraining of Racehorses (RoR).

Catherine Welton
Catherine Welton
Freelance writer

Catherine Welton graduated from City University in London with a degree in journalism, and now combines a successful career as a TV producer with her first loves, writing and horses.