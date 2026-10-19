What I wish I’d known before my first season trail-hunting

Jonathan Hull took up trail-hunting in middle age with a failed Pony Club test and one gap-year bull ride to his name. Several seasons, three horses and a small library later, he reflects on what nobody tells you at the opening meet

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Jonathan Hull clears a hedge while out trail hunting with the Heythrop
Jonathan Hull soaring over a Heythrop hedge on “workhorse” Mack
(Image credit: Ian Tolputt)

I have spent most of my working life in the theatre, so I thought I knew a good production when I saw one. Nothing prepared me for the hunting field. The cast is enormous, the script is written in a language nobody explains, the set changes every 10 minutes and the audience is expected to gallop after the actors. There are no rehearsals.

And the reviews, usually delivered by the field master at some volume, are immediate.

Catherine Austen
Catherine Austen
Hunting editor

A St Andrews’ graduate, Catherine joined Horse & Hound in 2002 and stayed for 11 years in a variety of roles until she went freelance in June 2013. She rejoined the team part-time in November 2016 as hunting editor. She pretty much lives on the hunting field or at the racecourse, but also loves eventing, as a journalist, press officer and competitor. She was H&H’s sole accredited journalist at the London Olympic Games and has reported from major race meetings and eventing, showjumping and dressage championships and shows round the world, and has hunted all over Britain and Ireland.