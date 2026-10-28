Meet The Whiffler, an exhilarating but occasionally ‘terrifying’ ride – and ‘a very very nice person’ to boot

Antonia Camilleri’s hunter of a lifetime possessed an incredible ability to accelerate

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A hunter called The Wiffler cantering across a field and standing alpongside a small grey pony
(Image credit: JSBee Photography)

Smile is infectious and The Whiffler always has a grin on his face.

“He has such joy in life,” says Antonia Camilleri, former treasurer of the HH. “He was absolutely the most exhilarating person I’ve ever been on. So much fun.”

Octavia Pollock
Octavia Pollock
Freelance writer

Octavia is a freelance writer for Horse & Hound – and has been since 2006. She has ridden since the age of 13 and has followed hounds ever since – in Britain, Ireland, France and America. She is a firm believer that there is no such thing as a bad day’s hunting.

Octavia also writes for The Field and is chief sub editor on Country Life.