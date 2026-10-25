‘The world’s best pony’ can be wild at times, but just wants to be part of the family: meet pint-sized hotshot Neil 55

The showjumping superstar was bred to be a horse, but ended up as a very special pony

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Sophia Rogers and Neil 55 win double gold at the 2026 pony European Championships in Le Mans, France.
Sophia Rogers and Neil 55 win double gold at the 2026 pony European Showjumping Championships in Le Mans, France.
(Image credit: FEI/Libby Law Photography)

Showjumping superstar Neil 55 is a small but mighty, rosette-winning force of nature. With talented sisters Izabella and Sophia Rogers, 148cm pony Neil has developed an endearing partnership, winning a host of top-flight grands prix, national titles and medals galore, including both team and individual gold at the 2026 pony European Showjumping Championships.

The 14-year-old son of Tangelo Van De Zuuthoeve was bred in Great Britain out of Charlotte Platt’s top showjumping mare Paulien II (Koriander) and has been an out-and-out character since the day he was born.

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Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.