Meet the 12.3hh cob who was rescued emaciated from floods and at “death’s door”, who now pings hedges five feet high – and is the “love of his rider’s life”.

Tommy was taken in by Jacky Clayton from the charity that rescued him in Doncaster as an emaciated two-year-old. He has since gone from field companion to hedge-hopping supercob with Coby North, who took him on four years ago.

“I’ve had people say the pictures and videos of him I post are AI,” Coby told H&H. “But it’s not – he’s just brilliant.”

Coby said she had some riding lessons as a child but only the basics.

“So I got on him with no idea what I was doing!” she said. “I really got into horses in 2022 and Jacky had posted pictures of her horses and Tommy, and my mum asked if I could go and see him.

“He’d been rescued from somewhere in Doncaster, they had to drag him out of some flooded fields and he was at death’s door. He was skin and bone and the vet apparently gave him a couple of weeks and said if the treatment didn’t work, they’d have to put him to sleep.”

Tommy pulled through, and after their first meeting, Coby kept going to see him.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I backed him at the end of 2024,” she said. “It was green on green, and he was a nightmare! He was bolting, decking me, he would spin, drop his shoulder – but we didn’t have money to buy a horse so Tommy was all I had.

“I fell out with him for about a year in 2023; I said ‘I’m not getting on that pony again, he’s horrible’. But a year later, the trainer I was working with at the riding school basically gave me a slap on the wrist and said ‘You get on that pony because he’s got potential’, and that’s when I committed to him.”

Many other riders have spoken of young horses who go through a challenging phase and then come right – but Coby said Tommy “never had a waking–up moment, he was just a nightmare, and I had to persevere!”

So she did, then in late 2024, she started having lessons with Tommy, and there was progress.

“We took him to his first showjumping competition, at the end of 2024 on my birthday, and he won,” she said.

“It was a ‘novice and nervous’ show and we took him for the fun of it, and he did better than we thought. He decked me in the warm-up, dropped his shoulder, spun and ran off and I ate sand. But I got back on, took him in the arena and he jumped clear and won.

“He’s not fast, showjumping, but he can turn on a silver dime and turn brilliantly.”

Then, about a year ago, Coby decided to take Tommy bloodhounding; she knew he loves other horses’ company, and is playful, and thought he would “be in his element”.

“And he fell in love,” she said. “I’d never hunted or even gone cross-country but he was absolutely mega. He was up near the front all the time – I did fall off but only because I had no brakes – and he was brilliant.

“He loved it; out hunting, he’ll jump anything in front of him. One hedge we jumped, I was told was at least five foot. It was twice the height of him; on the video, when we’re coming up to it, you can’t even see him. It’s insane. It’s like he was born for it.”

Jaws dropping

Off the hunting field, Tommy has his moments, Coby added; if he is not ridden, “he’s gone”; jumping electric and other fences and gates, taking himself where he fancies.

He is ridden by a seven-year-old boy once a week at Pony Club, enjoying mounted games and small jumping tracks, but other than that, it’s hunting all the way.

“I’ve never seen someone whose jaw doesn’t drop when they see him,” she said. “That one huge hedge, I didn’t think he’d do it as sometimes I underestimate it, so I wasn’t going to do it but someone said she’d seen him and thought he’d do it.

“So we jumped it, and someone sitting there drinking port gasped; you could hear everyone cheering for him because he’s so cool. Someone on social media said that having followed him over hedges, she could confirm he was ‘half pony, half flying unicorn’, and I thought that was brilliant.

“He’s the love of my life. If it weren’t for him, I’m not sure I’d still be here. I’ve struggled with my mental health for quite a while, and he’s honestly saved my life. I can’t imagine what it would have been like if we’d never met him.”

To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website