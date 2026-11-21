This true hero of a hunter has done everything, from field mastering to hunting the hounds, and in his mid-20s is as keen as ever.

“He’s the most polite hooligan you’ll ever meet,” says Abigail Hemmings about Cinderhill.

The upstanding grey still loves his hunting as much as he did when Abigail’s former boss, the late Sophia Peel – joint-master with her husband Nigel of the North Cotswold at the time – bought him from Fred Ford, in 2007.

“I believe he was called Tom Tom, but Mrs Peel changed his name to Cinderhill, a wood on her father’s Southpark estate,” says Abigail, whose partner, Josh Tierney, is kennel-huntsman to the Heythrop.

“The first week she had him, he had to be rushed to the vets with a mystery temperature and the vet said he should have been dead.

“Extraordinarily, he bounced straight back, and he was Mrs Peel’s number one hunter, her comfy pair of slippers – she was as brave as anything when field mastering on him and he wanted to jump more than anything else.

“I recall her taking him to the Cotswold hunt horse day at Foxcote and some older ladies said, ‘We’re not jumping those, we’ve done that part of our lives!’ Mrs Peel skipped down and jumped a double of gates on Cinderhill, to prove a point.”

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Sophia hunted Cinderhill for 15 seasons. Abigail went to work for the Peels at Kineton Hill in 2013, and when she met Josh and moved to Dorset in 2021 – where he was first kennel-huntsman of the South Dorset and then professional huntsman at the Taunton Vale – Sophia gave Cinderhill to Abigail and stopped riding herself.

“Infatuated with the hounds”

“He’s a darling at home, butter wouldn’t melt in his mouth, but when you go hunting, he’s there to be with the hounds. He only knows how to accelerate. You can’t hunt him in the field at all. He’s infatuated with the hounds and when they are speaking, you go,” says Abigail fondly.

She says that Cinderhill is the equine equivalent of Sophia herself in her prime: “As fierce and bold across country as she was.”

Josh hunted hounds on him at the Taunton Vale – “I got peer-pressured into letting him!” – which the horse adored.

“He sees no need to be surrounded by mere mortals. I am his ‘staff’ and my role in life is to look after him,” she states.

“He’s paraded at every point-to-point since Josh and I got together, and he paraded hounds at Blenheim this September,” she says. “He’s funny. He believes everyone is there to see him. He stood in the main arena at Blenheim with crowds of children all around patting him; he thinks it’s exactly what he deserves.”

Cinderhill still hunts: “He’s very precious but I tried to ‘bubblewrap’ him last season and all I got were blisters on my hands and whiplash. He’s four in his mind.”

Long may this “national treasure” continue to pull Abigail’s arms out.