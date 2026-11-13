‘When you need to set sail, you wouldn’t want to be on anything else’: meet this ‘quirky’ Irish Sport Horse who’s ‘brave, bold and never stops’

He may not be straightforward and can be a “diva”, but when a big day of jumping beckons, Ryan is absolutely the one for the job

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A chestnut Irish hunter clears a large wide hedge on an angle ridden by a man wearing top boots, a tweed jacket and a traditional hunt cap
“When hounds go and you need to set sail, you wouldn’t want to be on anything else,” says Ollie Cornock of Ryan
(Image credit: Tricia Honour Photography)

Many people profess to prefer hounds to humans, and Ryan certainly does too.

“He lights up with the hounds. He loves them,” says Ollie Cornock, joint-master of the Bicester with Whaddon Chase. “He’s at his most affectionate with hounds.”

Octavia Pollock
Octavia Pollock
Freelance writer

Octavia is a freelance writer for Horse & Hound – and has been since 2006. She has ridden since the age of 13 and has followed hounds ever since – in Britain, Ireland, France and America. She is a firm believer that there is no such thing as a bad day’s hunting.

Octavia also writes for The Field and is chief sub editor on Country Life.