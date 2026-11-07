‘It’s a savage sport and I’ve been through the wringer’: how Bubby Upton turned a rocky start to the season around after three tough falls with the ‘most talented horse I’ve ever had’

A Bramham win and career-best result at five-star might look like a stellar season for Bubby Upton, but reflect a huge battle of self-confidence, the enduring faith of a tight-knit home team and her own belief in her “freak of nature” of a horse

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Bubby Upton at home with Its Cooley Time, grey horse
Bubby Upton at home with Its Cooley Time, who she describes as a “freak of nature”
(Image credit: Elli Birch/Bootsandhooves)

“We call that redemption,” said Bubby Upton after finishing runner-up at Pau five-star with Its Cooley Time (Finn).

Redemption may seem a strange word for the brilliant grey who has won two Bramhams in the past 18 months, and his 27-year-old rider whose career path already looks set for stardom. But their Bramham double sandwiched three consecutive falls including at Pau a year ago, when coasting three fences from home.

Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.