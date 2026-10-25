Bubby Upton scored the best five-star result of her career so far to finish second in the final Pau results aboard Its Cooley Time (Finn).

The double Bramham winners couldn’t quite catch Tim Price, who successfully defended his title with a two-penalty margin with the still-improving Jarillo, but it was an impressive result in every phase at a tough competition.

“Finn’s performance all week has been flawless,” said Bubby of the 11-year-old. “The future is incredibly bright with a horse like this in my string. I feel like we’re just scratching the surface of what we’re now capable of.”

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Lying eighth after dressage after a slightly feisty test by the pair’s high standards, Bubby moved up to overnight second after a dramatic cross-country day with the second-fastest round.

With the pressure on as they could not afford a rail to maintain second place, Bubby nailed a superb clear in the showjumping arena, with the grey jumping out of his skin to seal the runner-up prize.

“He is a freak of nature,” said Bubby of the Quality Time TN gelding, who is owned by Susan de Zuleta, Jane Dear, Susie Holland-Bosworth, the Duchess of Norfolk, Hilary Russell and herself.

“He’s an incredible dressage horse, then goes cross-country as low and economical as you like, then comes out on the final day and jumps like a showjumper. He’s an absolute dream for a rider.”

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‘He’s an absolute dream for a rider – his performance all week has been flawless” Bubby Upton on Its Cooley Time

Its Cooley Time came into Pau with an excellent showjumping record – on a streak of 10 international clear rounds. Bubby dismissed the pressure of riding a horse of his ability.

“I’d much prefer to be on a jumper like that with a clear-round streak than one that you have to work every single stride for and still might have an unlucky tap,” she said. “When you’re sat on a jumper like him, it’s on you to deliver.”

Looking at Bubby’s career so far, at the age of 26 she’s already achieved far more than many event riders will ever do. However, leaving her career-threatening injury in 2023 aside, it’s been far from an easy ride even in the past 12 months.

Last year, Bubby came here with great chances on three horses – two had falls, and the third was withdrawn from the holding box. What a difference 12 months can make.

Back with a vengeance with her two fallers of 2025, Its Cooley Time and Cola – who finished 15th – she has fully last year’s ghosts to rest this time.

British results in the top 10 at Pau

Britain fielded 22 entrants, and 13 completed, including three more in the top 10 besides Bubby. All three horses were debutants at the level.

Tom McEwen’s ride Quintus cemented his status as a star of his generation. The nine-year-old was one of three of his age making their five-star debut at Pau and stepped up to the big-time in heroic fashion to finish fifth, only 5.7pen adrift of the winner.

“He’s an utter legend – he was awesome,” said Tom, who added just eight time-faults cross-country to his fourth-placed dressage score. “What a great result for his first five-star. He is a proper horse and I am fantastically happy with him.”

“What an utter legend – he was awesome and I am fantastically happy with him” Tom McEwen on Quintus

Another freshly minted five-star horse is Lizzie Baugh’s 11-year-old Piltown Concorde, owned by Camilla Behrens. Their showjumping clear moved them up a couple of places from cross-country to sixth overall – and a massive gain from 38th after dressage.

“I knew he was very capable but he’s been absolutely brilliant,” said Lizzie, for whom this was a first five-star completion. “He’s been consistent at four-star longs, but unlucky to have a pole on the final day. So to finish with a clear round, jumping incredibly well, is just brilliant.”

Willa Newton showed she’s back in the big time, also posting a a double clear, to finish ninth on Hartacker. They added just 11.2 cross-country time-faults to their 20th-placed dressage score.

“He’s had a few setbacks along the way so even to get him here felt like a huge achievement,” said Willa, for whom this was a first five-star since 2017. “He was just phenomenal. He sees the flags and just does everything he can to get between them.”

Pau top 10 final results

Tim Price/Jarillo (NZL) 30.9 Bubby Upton/Its Cooley Time (GBR) 32.9 Jonelle Price/Senor Crocodillo (NZL) 34.6 Tim Price/Happy Boy (NZL) 35.9 Tom McEwen/Quintus (GBR) 36.6 Lizzie Baugh/Piltown Concorde (GBR) 43.8 Willa Newton/Hartacker (GBR) 44.6 Jonelle Price/Grappa Nera (NZL) 46.4 Jonelle Price/Capitaine De Hus (NZL) 50.5 Sofia Sjöborg/Bryjamolga VH Marienshof Z (SWE) 50.9

Pau results in numbers 10 clear rounds

7 clears inside the time

4 Brits in the top 10

3 five-star debutants in top 10

20 penalties covering first to 10th