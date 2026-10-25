‘We’re just scratching the surface of what we can do’: Bubby Upton secures career-best five-star finish at Pau with her ‘freak of nature’ partner

Bubby Upton lays the ghosts of Pau 2025 to rest with a consummate performance in all three phases on Its Cooley Time to finish runner-up this year

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Bubby Upton, second in Pau results on Its Cooley Time
Bubby Upton celebrates the showjumping clear round that secured second place at Pau on Its Cooley Time
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Bubby Upton scored the best five-star result of her career so far to finish second in the final Pau results aboard Its Cooley Time (Finn).

The double Bramham winners couldn’t quite catch Tim Price, who successfully defended his title with a two-penalty margin with the still-improving Jarillo, but it was an impressive result in every phase at a tough competition.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.