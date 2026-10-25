Seventh heaven for Tim Price as he scores back-to-back wins with Jarillo at Pau

Tim Price lands his seventh five-star success in being crowned the Pau winner for the third time – defending his title with Jarillo

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Pau winner Tim Price showjumps clear on Jarillo
Jarillo shows off his outstanding scope to secure a clear showjumping round and back-to-back Pau wins with Time Price
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tim Price and Jarillo emerged the back-to-back winners of Pau Horse Trials 2026, with fabulous performances in all three phases. Bubby Upton finished runner-up with Its Cooley Time, ahead of Jonelle Price on Senor Crocodillo.

Second after dressage, the defending champions moved up to the overnight lead with a fast cross-country clear. Jarillo rattled a pole in the final phase, but the rail landed back in its cups for an outstanding double win.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.