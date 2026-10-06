Last year’s winners head strong Pau five-star entries as a number of British contenders head to France

The Pau Horse Trials entries include more than 50 pairs, including three of 2025’s top four finishers

Pippa Roome&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
A rider in a black coat rides a chestnut horse over a multi-coloured showjump at Pau Horse Trials 2025
New Zealand’s Tim Price and Jarillo win the five-star at Pau in October 2025
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Last year’s winner Jarillo heads up a strong field of Pau Horse Trials entries, for the final five-star of the year (22-25 October).

Three of last year’s top four are among the entries for the French five-star this time. New Zealand’s world number one Tim Price not only brings forward the 2025 Pau winner Jarillo, but also Happy Boy, who was fourth last year. They are joined by Britain’s Tom Jackson and Plot Twist B, the runners-up 12 months ago. Tim also has a third ride in the five-star first-timer Garcon.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.