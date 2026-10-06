Last year’s winner Jarillo heads up a strong field of Pau Horse Trials entries, for the final five-star of the year (22-25 October).

Three of last year’s top four are among the entries for the French five-star this time. New Zealand’s world number one Tim Price not only brings forward the 2025 Pau winner Jarillo, but also Happy Boy, who was fourth last year. They are joined by Britain’s Tom Jackson and Plot Twist B, the runners-up 12 months ago. Tim also has a third ride in the five-star first-timer Garcon.

There are 19 British riders, with 22 horses between them, heading to Pau Horse Trials and plenty with a chance of a good result.

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Seven-time five-star winner Ros Canter brings forward MHS Seventeen, who was 11th here in 2024, while this year’s Luhmühlen Horse Trials runners-up, Emily King and Valmy Biats, are also entered.

Many will be excited to see the 10-year-old mare Gypsie Du Loir make her debut at this level – Yasmin Ingham’s ride was fifth in the CCI4*-L at Bramham Horse Trials in June and was among the British reserves for the eventing World Championships.

Yasmin Ingham pilots Gypsie Du Loir to a strong cross-country round at Bramham CCI4*-L 2026 (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Bubby Upton also returns to Pau with the experienced five-star campaigner Cola and double Bramham CCI4*-L winner Its Cooley Time – Bubby was prominent at the top end of the leaderboard with these two horses and Cannavaro at various points during last year’s Pau but ultimately didn’t complete on any of them, so she will seek redemption this time.

Tom McEwen is on a hot streak of form and brings forward the nine-year-old Quintus, recently second in the CCI4*-S at Scone Palace, for his first start at the top level.

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Also worthy of note are Izzy Taylor’s pair of five-star first-timers, Barrington Alice and SBH Big Wall, and a former Izzy ride, Hartacker, who is now piloted by Willa Newton.

Ireland’s three entries include Joseph Murphy with the experienced Calmaro and Sarah Ennis on Dourough Ferro Class Act, with whom she was 15th at last year’s European Championships at Blenheim Horse Trials.

New Zealand has 10 starters, with Caroline Powell and High Time and Jonelle Price’s trio (Capitaine De Hus Z, the 2022 Pau winner Grappa Nera and her World Championship ride Senor Crocodillo) looking like ones to watch, alongside Tim Price’s three.

Switzerland’s Felix Vogg also puts a five-star winner into the fray, last year’s Maryland 5 Star victor Cartania, while his compatriot Mélody Johner makes an exciting five-star debut on Erin, who has impressed with fast cross-country rounds at last year’s Europeans and the worlds in August.

Three US entries are headed by Hallie Coon and Kapriccio, who were fifth at Luhmühlen – denied a podium place by a frangible breakage across country.

In all, 52 horses, for 43 riders, from 10 countries form the Pau Horse Trials entries, but Sweden’s Sofia Sjöborg is expected to withdraw one of her two rides, Govalent, following news he is recovering from a serious facial injury incurred in the stable.