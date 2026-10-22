Thirty-two horses are expected to face the judges on the second day of Pau Horse Trials. The dressage times start at 10am (9am British time) and finish at 4.49pm (3.49 British time).

In true Gallic style, the dressage timetable incorporates a lunch break of 2hr 30min. Only in France... There are also two 20-minute breaks.

Fifteen of the 22 British horses entered will perform on Friday, after 17 of the 49-strong international field completed their tests on Thursday afternoon. Yasmin Ingham holds the overnight lead with five-star debutante Gypsie Du Loir on 28.9.

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First into the ring on Friday is Brit Andrew Downes riding his own and Jane Moss’s Cooley Foxtrot. This pair return to Pau for their second tilt at five-star.

A couple of horses catch the eye in this early section. Tom McEwen’s ride Quintus (owned by JL Dublin’s joint-owner Deirdre Johnston and Jane Knight) kicks off his eagerly awaited five-star debut at 10.28am (9.28am).

Wiltshire-based American Tiana Coudray could also produce a great mark. Her ride Cancaras Girl held the overnight lead after day one of dressage at Badminton this year. Their time is 10.21am (9.21am British time).

The action should intensify after lunchbreak, with the Luhmühlen runners-up Emily King and Valmy Biats in at 2.30pm (1.30pm). They led the dressage in Germany, and are well fancied here.

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Two of the favourites, Bubby Upton and her double Bramham CCI4*-L winner Its Cooley Time and last year’s Pau victors Tim Price and Jarillo, are in the final quartet into the arena, setting up a crescendo as the dressage leaderboard finalises.

Pau horse trials dressage times (Friday): 10 to watch

Tiana Coudray/Cancaras Girl (USA): 10.21am (9.21am British time)

Tom McEwen/Quintus (GBR): 10.28am (9.28am British time)

Tim Price/Happy Boy (NZL): 10.42am (9.42am British time)

Izzy Taylor/SBH Big Wall (GBR): 11.09am (10.09am British time)

Lizzie Baugh/Piltown Concorde (GBR): 11.23am (10.23am British time)

Ros Canter/MHS Seventeen (GBR): 11.37am (10.37am British time)

Emily King/Valmy Biats (GBR): 2.30pm (1.30pm British time)

Tom Jackson/Plot Twist B (GBR): 2.58pm (1.58pm British time)

Bubby Upton/Its Cooley Time (GBR): 4.28pm (3.28pm British time)

Tim Price/Jarillo (GBR): 4.42pm (3.42pm British time)

Friday's dressage times in full