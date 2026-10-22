Friday dressage times at Pau: when are Ros Canter, Bubby Upton and world number one Tim Price heading down the centre line?

There are 22 British entrants at Pau five-star. Check out the Friday dressage times for the Brits and other favourites, including last year’s winner and runner-up

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Pau Horse Trials trot-up first horse inspection Izzy Taylor and Barrington Alice before dressage times announced
Izzy Taylor and five-star debutante Barrington Alice (pictured at the first horse inspection) are due in the dressage arena at 11.09am (10.09am British time) on Friday
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Thirty-two horses are expected to face the judges on the second day of Pau Horse Trials. The dressage times start at 10am (9am British time) and finish at 4.49pm (3.49 British time).

In true Gallic style, the dressage timetable incorporates a lunch break of 2hr 30min. Only in France... There are also two 20-minute breaks.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.